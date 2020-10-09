 

Henry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Hurricane Delta

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) reminds its customers along the Gulf Coast that the Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline is open for dentists and physicians who may experience operational, logistical, or financial issues as a result of damage caused by Hurricane Delta.

The toll-free number for all Henry Schein customers is 800-999-9729. The hotline is open 24/7, with real-time assistance available from Team Schein Members from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time.

“Team Schein is prepared to support the people and communities affected by Hurricane Delta,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “For our customers whose practices may be damaged or otherwise affected by the storm, we are here to help in recovery and rebuilding efforts. Our hotline is open, and we encourage practitioners to call for assistance.”

The Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline remains open throughout the year to help practitioners during their preparation and recovery from disasters. To help meet the challenges of rebuilding a practice in the wake of a natural disaster, practitioners can download our Recovery Guide for Office-Based Practitioners.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of “doing well by doing good.” Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. To learn more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com/socialresponsibility.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

