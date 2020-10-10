B&G Foods Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert for a Limited Number of Boxes of Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers Containing Peanut Butter Cookies

B&G Foods announced today it is voluntarily recalling a very limited number of boxes of a single date code of 6 oz. Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers, with a “best by” date of APR 25 2021, after learning that a very limited number of the cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil wrapped pouches of peanut butter cookies, which contain peanut, an allergen undeclared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the cookies contained in the recalled boxes. There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy to peanut.

Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers package and the affected “best by” date. (Photo: Business Wire)

This recall affects only a very limited number of boxes of the following product, which may have been distributed in retail stores nationwide:

Description Consumer UPC # Size Best By Date Back to Nature

Organic Rosemary &

Olive Oil Stoneground

Wheat Crackers 8-19898-01015-8 6 oz. APR 25 2021 (The “best by” date is located on

the top of the box.)

This recall does not apply to any other “best by” dates, sizes or varieties of Back to Nature products.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. This recall was initiated in cooperation with the FDA and the third party co-packer that produced the product.

B&G Foods discovered this issue when it received consumer complaints that the foil bags within two boxes of Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers contained peanut butter cookies. The foil bags do correctly indicate whether the product contains rosemary & olive oil crackers or peanut butter cookies.

A third party co-packer inadvertently used a small number of Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers product boxes in connection with a production run of peanut butter cookies. Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers were not produced on that date. As such, B&G Foods believes this recall impacts only a handful of boxes of Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers. However, out of an abundance of caution, B&G Foods is issuing this recall for boxes with this particular “best by” date that have been shipped to its customers. Product with this particular “best by” date may have been shipped and distributed by B&G Foods to its customers’ warehouses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may also contact B&G Foods by calling 855.346.2225 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern time or submitting a contact at https://backtonaturefoods.com/contact-us.

