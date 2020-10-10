 

Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Announces New Non-brokered Private Placement of Up to $2.0 Million

10.10.2020   

**Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or release publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.**

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC) (“Magnetic North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a new non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of Series A Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about October 15, 2020.

This new Offering, following the recent completion of the Company’s $1,226,600 private placement of Series A Preferred Shares, is to allow the Company to satisfy additional interest from investors in its Series A Preferred Shares. The proceeds from the Offering will allow Magnetic North to make investments in certain of the Company’s investee companies and for working capital purposes.

The Series A Preferred Shares are offered and sold in Canadian jurisdictions to "accredited investors" pursuant to the exemption from the prospectus requirement under Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions and such other exemptions from the prospectus requirements and subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSXV.

About Magnetic North Acquisition Corp.

Magnetic North invests and manages businesses on behalf of its shareholders and believes that capital alone does not always lead to success. With offices in Calgary and Toronto, our experienced management team applies its considerable management, operations and capital markets expertise to ensure its investee companies are as successful as possible for shareholders. Magnetic North Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MNC. For more information about Magnetic North, visit its website at www.magneticnac.com. Magnetic North’s securities filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Graeme Dick Stephen McCormick
Investor Relations VP, Capital Markets
403-561-8989 403-619-6898
graeme@colwellcapital.com stephen@magneticnac.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

