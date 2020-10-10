Surge Copper Has Closed $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (the “Company” or “Surge Copper”) (TSX-V:SURG), announces it has closed the non-brokered private placement
announced September 29, 2020 and October 2, 2020 consisting of 3,846,154 (“Units”) at a price of $0.13 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $500,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and
one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for 36 months at an exercise price of $0.17 per share after the closing date of the private
placement. Insiders participated in the private placement for 25% of the offering, taking 966,053 units. All securities issued in conjunction with this private placement are subject to a hold
period expiring four months plus a day after the date of their issuance.
The proceeds of the private placement will be used for the purpose of carrying out the exploration programs on the Company’s British Columbia property and for general working capital.
The C$6,000,000 flow through financing announced September 29, 2020, is anticipated to close on or around October 23, 2020.
About Surge Copper Corp.
The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry copper mine. The property contains NI 43-101 compliant resources of 224 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated categories with contained metals of 1.1 billion pounds of copper and 1 million ounces of gold as summarized in the table below.
Ootsa Project Pit Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate at $8.50/t NSR Cut-off Value
|Category
|
Tonnes
(‘000’s)
|
CuEq
%
|
Cu
%
|
Au
g/t
|
Mo
%
|
Ag
g/t
|
CuEq
M lbs
|
Cu
M lbs
|
Au
K oz
|
Mo
M lbs
|
Ag
K oz
|Measured
|187,148
|0.38
|0.23
|0.15
|0.021
|2.8
|1,568
|934
|916
|85
|17,089
|Indicated
|37,041
|0.35
|0.21
|0.12
|0.023
|2.8
|286
|175
|146
|19
|3,368
|M&I
|224,189
|0.37
|0.22
|0.15
|0.021
|2.8
|1,854
|1,109
|1,062
|104
|20,457
On February 9, 2016, the Company announced a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Ootsa Property with potential for low capital cost, low risk and rapid pay back utilizing existing infrastructure in the district with a contract mining and toll milling scenario. The study recommends the Company continue to advance the Ootsa Project with extended and advanced technical studies with the intention of moving the project toward a production decision.
