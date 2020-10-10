Surge Copper Has Closed $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (the “Company” or “Surge Copper”) (TSX-V:SURG), announces it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced September 29, 2020 and October 2, 2020 consisting of 3,846,154 (“Units”) at a price of $0.13 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $500,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for 36 months at an exercise price of $0.17 per share after the closing date of the private placement. Insiders participated in the private placement for 25% of the offering, taking 966,053 units. All securities issued in conjunction with this private placement are subject to a hold period expiring four months plus a day after the date of their issuance.



The proceeds of the private placement will be used for the purpose of carrying out the exploration programs on the Company’s British Columbia property and for general working capital.