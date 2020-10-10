 

Sorrento COVID-19 R&D October 13, 2020 Pipeline Call Details Released

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.10.2020, 01:46  |  36   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today released details about its upcoming COVID-19 Pipeline Update call and webcast on October 13th, 2020.

Title:
Sorrento Therapeutics COVID-19 Pipeline Update, R&D Discussion and Management Q&A

Conference ID: 2066037
Date of call: 10/13/2020
Time of call: 16:30 Eastern Time
Expected Duration: 60 minutes + questions (analysts and general public)

For registered analysts and pre-certified participants:

Toll Free Number: (833) 665-0715

For other participants (webcast, with ability to submit questions during the session):

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tun863t9

Management participants will include:
Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO
Dr. Mark Brunswick, SVP and Head of Regulatory and Quality
Dr. Robert Allen, SVP, Antiviral and Oncolytic Immunotherapy Development
Dr. Mike Royal, Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Alexis Nahama, SVP of Corporate Development

R&D Day Agenda:

 Strategic Outlook (Dr. Henry Ji)

Therapeutic Pipeline – Clinical Stage (Management)

  • STI-1499 (neutralizing antibody)
  • STI-5656 (abivertinib)

Therapeutic Pipeline – IND enabling Stage (Management)

  • STI-2020 (affinity matured STI-1499)
  • STI-2099 (encoded plasmid DNA expressing STI-2020)

Therapeutic Discovery (Dr. Henry Ji)

  • Neutralizing antibody cocktail (COVI-SHIELD)
  • Bispecific Neutralizing antibodies
  • STI-2030 (Salicyn-30)
  • STI-4398 (COVIDTRAP: ACE2 receptor decoy protein)
  • STI-3333 (T-VIVA-19: protein-based vaccine)
  • I-Cell vaccine delivery platform

Diagnostics (Management)

  • COVI-TRACK: IgG/IgM Antibody Test
  • COVI-TRACE: HP-LAMP Molecular Detection Test
  • COVI-STIX: Viral Antigen Test

The webcast will be available on the Sorrento Therapeutics’ website for 30 days at www.sorrentotherapeutics.com.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies ("G-MAB library"), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies ("CAR-T", "DAR-T"), antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), and clinical stage oncolytic virus ("Seprehvir", “Seprehvec”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVIDTRAP, ACE-MAB, COVI-MAB, COVI-GUARD, COVI-SHIELD, COVI-AMG and T-VIVA-19; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVI-TRACK, COVI-STIX and COVI-TRACE.

Seite 1 von 3
Sorrento Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Mark Swaim MD, PhD to its Medical and Scientific Advisory ...
Biofrontera reports preliminary unaudited sales revenue for the third quarter of 2020
Bombardier unveils next-generation MOVIA metro design for Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit Lines
NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
Norsk Hydro: Hydro appoints Paul Warton EVP Extruded Solutions
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Preclinical Studies and Highlights its Place in a Potential Multi-Modal Therapy Strategy in Combination With Neutralizing Antibodies Against COVID
07.10.20
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ZTlido and Expects to Complete Enrollment on its SP-102 (SEMDEXA) Phase 3 Pivotal Trial Program in 2020
05.10.20
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
30.09.20
Sorrento Therapeutics and ViralClear Enter Into Agreement to Explore Combination Antibody Plus Antiviral Therapy Against COVID-19
29.09.20
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent Neutralizing Antibodies Against SARS-CoV-2
28.09.20
Sorrento Releases Positive Results of Phase 1B Trial of Resiniferatoxin (RTX) In Reduction of OsteoArthritis (OA) Knee Pain
22.09.20
Sorrento Therapeutics Releases Positive Results of Phase 1B Trial of Resiniferatoxin (RTX) Epidural in Cancer Patients with Reported Intractable Pain
17.09.20
Sorrento Receives US FDA Clearance to Proceed With Phase 1 Clinical Trial of STI-1499 (COVI-GUARD) Neutralizing Antibody in COVID-19 Positive Patients
14.09.20
Sorrento Secures Exclusive License From Mayo Clinic for Antibody-Drug-Nanoparticle Albumin-Bound Immune Complex (ADNIC) Platform

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
374
Sorrento Therapeutics Ink.