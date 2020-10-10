Sorrento COVID-19 R&D October 13, 2020 Pipeline Call Details Released
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today released details about its upcoming COVID-19 Pipeline Update call and webcast on October
13th, 2020.
Title:
Sorrento Therapeutics COVID-19 Pipeline Update, R&D Discussion and Management Q&A
Conference ID: 2066037
Date of call: 10/13/2020
Time of call: 16:30 Eastern Time
Expected Duration: 60 minutes + questions (analysts and general public)
For registered analysts and pre-certified participants:
Toll Free Number: (833) 665-0715
For other participants (webcast, with ability to submit questions during the session):
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tun863t9
Management participants will include:
Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO
Dr. Mark Brunswick, SVP and Head of Regulatory and Quality
Dr. Robert Allen, SVP, Antiviral and Oncolytic Immunotherapy Development
Dr. Mike Royal, Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Alexis Nahama, SVP of Corporate Development
R&D Day Agenda:
• Strategic Outlook (Dr. Henry Ji)
• Therapeutic Pipeline – Clinical Stage (Management)
- STI-1499 (neutralizing antibody)
- STI-5656 (abivertinib)
• Therapeutic Pipeline – IND enabling Stage (Management)
- STI-2020 (affinity matured STI-1499)
- STI-2099 (encoded plasmid DNA expressing STI-2020)
• Therapeutic Discovery (Dr. Henry Ji)
- Neutralizing antibody cocktail (COVI-SHIELD)
- Bispecific Neutralizing antibodies
- STI-2030 (Salicyn-30)
- STI-4398 (COVIDTRAP: ACE2 receptor decoy protein)
- STI-3333 (T-VIVA-19: protein-based vaccine)
- I-Cell vaccine delivery platform
• Diagnostics (Management)
- COVI-TRACK: IgG/IgM Antibody Test
- COVI-TRACE: HP-LAMP Molecular Detection Test
- COVI-STIX: Viral Antigen Test
The webcast will be available on the Sorrento Therapeutics’ website for 30 days at www.sorrentotherapeutics.com.
About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies ("G-MAB library"), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies ("CAR-T", "DAR-T"), antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), and clinical stage oncolytic virus ("Seprehvir", “Seprehvec”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVIDTRAP, ACE-MAB, COVI-MAB, COVI-GUARD, COVI-SHIELD, COVI-AMG and T-VIVA-19; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVI-TRACK, COVI-STIX and COVI-TRACE.
