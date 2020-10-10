Sorrento COVID-19 R&D October 13, 2020 Pipeline Call Details Released

T itle : Sorrento Therapeutics COVID-19 Pipeline Update, R&D Discussion and Management Q&A Conference ID: 2066037 Date of call: 10/13/2020 Time of call: 16:30 Eastern Time Expected Duration: 60 minutes + questions (analysts and general public)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today released details about its upcoming COVID-19 Pipeline Update call and webcast on October 13 th , 2020.

For registered analysts and pre-certified participants:

Toll Free Number: (833) 665-0715

For other participants (webcast, with ability to submit questions during the session) :

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tun863t9

Management participants will include:

Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO

Dr. Mark Brunswick, SVP and Head of Regulatory and Quality

Dr. Robert Allen, SVP, Antiviral and Oncolytic Immunotherapy Development

Dr. Mike Royal, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Alexis Nahama, SVP of Corporate Development

R&D Day Agenda:

• Strategic Outlook (Dr. Henry Ji)



• Therapeutic Pipeline – Clinical Stage (Management)



STI-1499 (neutralizing antibody)

STI-5656 (abivertinib)



• Therapeutic Pipeline – IND enabling Stage (Management)



STI-2020 (affinity matured STI-1499)

STI-2099 (encoded plasmid DNA expressing STI-2020)



• Therapeutic Discovery (Dr. Henry Ji)



Neutralizing antibody cocktail (COVI-SHIELD)

Bispecific Neutralizing antibodies

STI-2030 (Salicyn-30)

STI-4398 (COVIDTRAP: ACE2 receptor decoy protein)

STI-3333 (T-VIVA-19: protein-based vaccine)

I-Cell vaccine delivery platform



• Diagnostics (Management)



COVI-TRACK: IgG/IgM Antibody Test

COVI-TRACE: HP-LAMP Molecular Detection Test

COVI-STIX: Viral Antigen Test

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies ("G-MAB library"), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies ("CAR-T", "DAR-T"), antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), and clinical stage oncolytic virus ("Seprehvir", “Seprehvec”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVIDTRAP, ACE-MAB, COVI-MAB, COVI-GUARD, COVI-SHIELD, COVI-AMG and T-VIVA-19; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVI-TRACK, COVI-STIX and COVI-TRACE.