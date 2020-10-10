 

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning October 19, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (Nasdaq: KDP), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index (Nasdaq: NDX) and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) prior to market open on Monday, October 19, 2020. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will replace Western Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: WDC) in the NASDAQ-100 Index and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index. Western Digital Corporation will be also be removed from the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXT) prior to market open on Monday, October 19, 2020. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will be considered for addition to the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) at the next quarterly rebalancing.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

