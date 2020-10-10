 

Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces $20 Million Best Efforts Private Placement and Termination of Prospectus Offering and Provides SCIM Transaction Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.10.2020, 03:38  |  77   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Lead Agent” and collectively, the “Agents”) to offer for sale, on a best efforts private placement basis, up to 7,272,727 common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares”) at a price of $2.75 per Offered Share (the “Private Placement”) for gross proceeds of up to $20,000,000. The Company has also granted the Agents an option to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 15% of the number of Offered Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement, exercisable until 48 hours prior to closing. Upon closing of the Private Placement, the Agents will receive a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, subject to a reduced fee in respect of proceeds raised directly by the Company from certain subscribers as agreed to between the Company and the Agents.

The Company also announces that the Company and the Lead Agent have mutually agreed to terminate their prior engagement letter entered into in respect of an offering of common shares of the Company pursuant a short form prospectus dated July 31, 2020 (the “Prospectus Offering”).   Due to the anticipated timeline for completing the Prospectus Offering and having regard to the Company’s near-term business objectives, including the completion of the SCIM Transaction (as defined below), the Company has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to complete the Private Placement in lieu of continuing with the Prospectus Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to fund the Company’s obligations under the SCIM Transaction, to continue to invest in public and private debt securities in the North American market in furtherance of its business objective as an alternative asset management company and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Closing of the Private Placement is anticipated to occur on or about October 21, 2020 and is subject to certain customary conditions, including the approval of the Neo Exchange Inc. (the “NEO Exchange”). The Offered Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months from the closing of the Private Placement.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Mark Swaim MD, PhD to its Medical and Scientific Advisory ...
Biofrontera reports preliminary unaudited sales revenue for the third quarter of 2020
NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
Norsk Hydro: Hydro appoints Paul Warton EVP Extruded Solutions
ARHT Media To Beam Holograms Of Celebrity Presenters To The First-Ever Virtual Green Carpet Fashion ...
Competitive EU Grant Supports Collaboration to Accelerate Development of AC Immune's First-in-Class ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...