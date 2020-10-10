Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces $20 Million Best Efforts Private Placement and Termination of Prospectus Offering and Provides SCIM Transaction Update

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Lead Agent” and collectively, the “Agents”) to offer for sale, on a best efforts private placement basis, up to 7,272,727 common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares”) at a price of $2.75 per Offered Share (the “Private Placement”) for gross proceeds of up to $20,000,000. The Company has also granted the Agents an option to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 15% of the number of Offered Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement, exercisable until 48 hours prior to closing. Upon closing of the Private Placement, the Agents will receive a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, subject to a reduced fee in respect of proceeds raised directly by the Company from certain subscribers as agreed to between the Company and the Agents.