Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces $20 Million Best Efforts Private Placement and Termination of Prospectus Offering and Provides SCIM Transaction Update
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Lead Agent” and collectively, the “Agents”) to offer for sale, on a best efforts private placement basis, up to 7,272,727 common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares”) at a price of $2.75 per Offered Share (the “Private Placement”) for gross proceeds of up to $20,000,000. The Company has also granted the Agents an option to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 15% of the number of Offered Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement, exercisable until 48 hours prior to closing. Upon closing of the Private Placement, the Agents will receive a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, subject to a reduced fee in respect of proceeds raised directly by the Company from certain subscribers as agreed to between the Company and the Agents.
The Company also announces that the Company and the Lead Agent have mutually agreed to terminate their prior engagement letter entered into in respect of an offering of common shares of the Company pursuant a short form prospectus dated July 31, 2020 (the “Prospectus Offering”). Due to the anticipated timeline for completing the Prospectus Offering and having regard to the Company’s near-term business objectives, including the completion of the SCIM Transaction (as defined below), the Company has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to complete the Private Placement in lieu of continuing with the Prospectus Offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to fund the Company’s obligations under the SCIM Transaction, to continue to invest in public and private debt securities in the North American market in furtherance of its business objective as an alternative asset management company and for general corporate and working capital purposes.
Closing of the Private Placement is anticipated to occur on or about October 21, 2020 and is subject to certain customary conditions, including the approval of the Neo Exchange Inc. (the “NEO Exchange”). The Offered Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months from the closing of the Private Placement.
