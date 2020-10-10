The Ultimate Global Design Award is here: OPPO is looking for its next Design Master

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 October 2020 - The ever-evolving global smartphone brand OPPO, announced the launch of its global design award with a grand slam prize of $7,500 and a single highest award of $4,000. The one-of-its-kind, Seek for the Next Master - OPPO Global Design Award, is Asia's most awaited design contest. This initiative by OPPO is a mutually beneficial step for both the brand and the designers.

Seek for the Next Master by OPPO invites designers from all over the world to create designs of themes, wallpapers, live wallpapers, video ringtones and mobile phone cases. The international contest encourages the designers to become a part of the worldwide OPPO community and exhibit their artistic skills on a global platform. With this, OPPO aims to bring the leading creative minds of the world together to discuss the future of mobile aesthetics. OPPO relies on the contest to offer visual art entertainment for the users by extending the artistic and cultural value, along with establishing a commercial significance.

The contest starts from October 10, 2020. The designers can register on https://developers.oppomobile.com/competition/index.html

There are four categories to the contest:

1. Theme

2. Wallpaper (including Live Wallpaper)

3. Video Ringtone

4. Mobile phone cases

The award allows a designer to participate in all categories by uploading multiple sets of works, however, one work can only win one category award.