 

DGAP-News Oppo: The Ultimate Global Design Award is here: OPPO is looking for its next Design Master

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.10.2020, 10:00  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-News: Oppo / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Oppo: The Ultimate Global Design Award is here: OPPO is looking for its next Design Master (news with additional features)

10.10.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/The Ultimate Global Design Award is here: OPPO is looking for its next Design Master

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 October 2020 - The ever-evolving global smartphone brand OPPO, announced the launch of its global design award with a grand slam prize of $7,500 and a single highest award of $4,000. The one-of-its-kind, Seek for the Next Master - OPPO Global Design Award, is Asia's most awaited design contest. This initiative by OPPO is a mutually beneficial step for both the brand and the designers.

Seek for the Next Master by OPPO invites designers from all over the world to create designs of themes, wallpapers, live wallpapers, video ringtones and mobile phone cases. The international contest encourages the designers to become a part of the worldwide OPPO community and exhibit their artistic skills on a global platform. With this, OPPO aims to bring the leading creative minds of the world together to discuss the future of mobile aesthetics. OPPO relies on the contest to offer visual art entertainment for the users by extending the artistic and cultural value, along with establishing a commercial significance.

The contest starts from October 10, 2020. The designers can register on https://developers.oppomobile.com/competition/index.html

There are four categories to the contest:
1. Theme
2. Wallpaper (including Live Wallpaper)
3. Video ringtone
4. Mobile phone cases

The award allows a designer to participate in all categories by uploading multiple sets of works, however, one work can only win one category award.

If a designer uploads multiple entries and wins all award at the same time, the highest money she/he can get is: Global Design Award $4000 + Creative Motion Design Award $1000 + Best Wallpaper Series Design Award $1000 + Original Phone Accessories Design Award $500 + Most Popular Design Award $1000 = 7500 USD

The designs of all categories, except Mobile Phone Case, can be submitted by December 31, 2020. The entries for the Original Phone Accessories Design Award (Mobile Phone Case) should be submitted by November 1, 2020.

The voting on the website starts from October 10, 2020.

The winners for the popularity award will be judged by the number of votes on their designs. While the other award will be selected by a professional jury.

OPPO motivates designers to reach out to 100 million OPPO users across the globe and express their unique vision to millions of users. The global design award encourages and celebrates exciting designers and thinkers from all over the world.

About OPPO:

OPPO is the world's leading smart device manufacturer and innovator. With an aim to create an immersive and comprehensive experience for users, it is committed to innovation in both product and technology.

Since the launch of Smiley Face, its first smartphone, in 2008, OPPO has been in constant pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetics and technology.

Media Contact:
oppoglobaldesignaward@gmail.com

Additional features:

File: OPPO

10.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1139998  10.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139998&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 3. Quartal 2020 vor und veröffentlicht ...
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for third quarter of 2020 and publishes outlook ...
DGAP-News: Therma Bright und Orpheus Medica sichern Mitacs-Finanzierung zur Unterstützung ihres Forschungs- ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Preliminary EBITDA of EUR 456 million in Q3 2020 above market expectation; FY 2020 ...
DGAP-News: PREOS Real Estate AG: Increase of the 7.50% convertible bond to EUR 179.4 million to finance ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Versicherungserstattung für coronabedingte Betriebsschließung und Zahlungen auf-grund des ...
DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG: Providing leading e-commerce solutions for academic institutions and the ...
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Aktiensplit von 1:8
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...