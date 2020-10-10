 

The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
MILAN, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Check out all those participating in the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Digital Green Carpet today!

Matilde de Angelis in Prada ECONYL

One of the most powerful storytelling moments of an event, the red carpet, has been completely reinvented for the occasion with the launch of the first digital green carpet in the world. Today, icons from all around the world will grace the digital green carpet and share an exclusive insight into their wardrobes either showcasing treasured pieces, archive or Green Carpet Challenge looks in collaboration with global luxury fashion brands, creating iconic red-carpet moments which truly marry ethics and aesthetics

This year the awards also celebrate vintage and archival pieces. Big name talents including Robert Downey Junior, Julianna Moore, Iman, Nikki Reed and many more are wearing pre-existing looks from their wardrobes - which have one of the smallest environmental impacts of all.

PRADA X MATILDA DE ANGELIS 
Matilda de Angelis wears a Prada mid-length Re-Nylon cocktail dress made from Aquafil's ECONYL regenerated nylon yarn. The yarn is derived from a variety of plastic waste, from post-consumer carpets to marine plastic debris including ghost fishing nets.

VERSACE X ZENDAYA
Zendaya wears a brown silk cady column evening gown from the Versace RTW FW 1996 women's collection. The top is embroidered with paillettes and beads, and the shoulder straps are embellished with Medusa heads.

GIORGIO ARMANI X ROBERT DOWNEY JR. & SUSAN DOWNEY
For his Green Carpet Challenge debut, Robert Downey Jr. selected a timeless Giorgio Armani tuxedo. It is a black two-button shawl collar tuxedo, from the designer's archives.
Susan Downey is re-wearing an Armani look from 2018, with Stella McCartney shoes.

GUCCI X CELESTE 
Celeste's stunning Gucci evening gown was originally made for the Cruise 2020 collection and is re-worn on the digital Green Carpet. The black silk moiré crew-neck gown with asymmetric skirt is made from responsibly sourced viscose and embroidered with Swarovski lead-free Advance crystals, worn with salmon pink cady long stretch gloves.

