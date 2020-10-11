 

Qi Card's Success a Financial Tech Triumph

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.10.2020, 08:00  |  18   |   |   

Iraq Embraces Innovative Biometric Banking Tech for Personal Banking  

BAGHDAD, Iraq, Oct. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qi Card, the leading electronic banking solution and default national debit/credit card of Iraq, is regarded as one of the most successful examples of innovative financial tech (Fintech) in personal banking space. Since inception, the company has domiciled over 8M customers, issued nearly 2.5M Master Qi Cards and disbursed billions of dollars through its instant loan program.

Qi Card experienced widespread adoption as Iraqis became familiar with company's biometric verification and cashless personal banking system which offers elevates both the convenience and the security of banking.  

While the many financial service providers around the world continue to on PIN numbers which can be easily forgotten or stolen, Qi Card's Iraqi customers are confident in the company's biometric verification process to keep their money safe, secure and protected from fraudulent and malicious actors.

Qi Card's products and services are based on the principle of maximum protection, accessibility, ease of use and full transparency. The company boasts more than a decade of experience facilitating electronic payments and employs state-of-art biometric verification. 

To learn more about Qi Card, visit www.qi.iq  

About Qi Card 

Qi Card is the leading electronic payment services solution in Iraq, which employs biometric identity as the cardholder verification method. Qi Card is operated and managed by International Smart Card "ISC," the most successful partnership in the history of Iraq. With its State Bank partners, Al-Rafidain and Al-Rashed, it has completed domiciliation of more than 8M citizens with its multi-biometric payment scheme. In just over two years, ISC has been able to disburse more than 4B USD in loans to over 800,000 Iraqi citizens. To date, ISC has an ecosystem of 17,000 POS and more than 6,000 merchants using the Qi scheme to provide easy merchant funded installment and other commercial activities. ISC issues and acquires payment cards on behalf of fourteen affiliated banks in Iraq. Through its principal membership in Mastercard, ISC has now issued more than 2.4+M Mastercard and is now the largest Mastercard provider in Iraq. 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
CGTN: Why did Trump downplay the COVID-19 pandemic?
In Stars of Science First, Jury Decides No Elimination
Qi Card's Success a Financial Tech Triumph
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease