 

DGAP-Adhoc Fyber N.V.: announces upgrade of 2020 guidance and initial guidance for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.10.2020, 09:11  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures
Fyber N.V.: announces upgrade of 2020 guidance and initial guidance for 2021

11-Oct-2020 / 09:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 11 October 2020 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) today is announcing an upgrade to its guidance for the full year 2020.

Following the previous announcement on 3 August 2020, the Company reports continuous growth in 2020YTD in all areas of business, with preliminary revenue numbers for Q3 2020 almost doubling to €55 million compared to Q3 2019, driven by programmatic trading and video advertising.
According to preliminary calculations, the adjusted EBITDA is positive for Q3 2020, as is forecasted for Q4 2020.[1] 

The Company expects to maintain these growth trends, resulting in total revenue between €185 million and €195 million (previous guidance: €155 million and €165 million; 2019 reported revenue: €119 million) and a positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020.

Furthermore, the Company forecasts double-digit revenue growth rates for the full year 2021, resulting in an expected revenue of more than €250 million. The impact on the Company's business of new privacy settings by Apple to be released in 2021 with the new operating system iOS14 is uncertain as of today and therefore not accounted for in the current guidance.

Further details can be found in the accompanying press release. Fyber will release its interim financial statements for the first nine months of 2020 on 25 November 2020.

Notifying person
Yaron Zaltsman, CFO

Investor Contact
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@fyber.com
+49 30 609 855 555

[1] All Q3 2020 financials are unaudited and preliminary.

11-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Fyber N.V.
Wallstr. 9-13
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 609 855 528
E-mail: governance@fyber.com
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/
ISIN: NL0014433377
WKN: A2P1Q5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1140115

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1140115  11-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140115&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetFyber Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Oppo: Der ultimative Global Design Award ist da: OPPO sucht den nächsten 'Design Master'
Oppo: The Ultimate Global Design Award is here: OPPO is looking for its next Design Master
DGAP-News: Oppo: The Ultimate Global Design Award is here: OPPO is looking for its next Design Master
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: announces upgrade of 2020 guidance and initial guidance for 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
41
Fyber N.V. (Top oder Flop)