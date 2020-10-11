Fyber N.V.: Fyber N.V. publishes upgraded guidance for 2020, initial guidance for 2021 and preliminary financials for Q3 2020

Fyber N.V. publishes upgraded guidance for 2020, initial guidance for 2021 and preliminary financials for Q3 2020 55% YoY revenue growth expected for 2020, driven by programmatic video advertising

11.10.2020 / 11:30

Key Facts

- Upgraded guidance, now expecting revenue between €185 million and €195 million for the full year 2020, representing YoY growth of above 55%, and a positive adjusted EBITDA

- Preliminary financials for Q3 2020: revenue up 95% compared to Q3 2019, driven by more than 10X YoY growth in programmatic video advertising

- Initial guidance for full year 2021: revenue above €250 million

Berlin, 11 October 2020 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading mobile advertising technology company, today published its new guidance for the full year 2020, based on strong growth in the main areas of business - programmatic trading and video advertising.

10X YoY growth in video advertising in Q3 2020 drives revenue growth & profitability

Preliminary numbers for the third quarter of 2020 show a continuation of the previously reported growth trends. Overall revenue in 9M 2020 of around €120 million is up 46% compared to 9M 2019, driven by growth in revenue from programmatic video advertising. Video accounts for almost a third of the overall business and is set to expand its share further.

The considerable revenue development enabled positive adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2020, as is forecasted for the last quarter of 2020. Despite market challenges brought by the economic slowdown linked to

COVID-19, Fyber was able to generate positive and growing adjusted EBITDA each month since July.[1]

Upgraded guidance for 2020 & initial guidance for 2021

Based on current trading and a strong outlook for the last quarter of the year, the Company expects to continue its revenue growth trend. For the full year 2020, management forecasts revenue between