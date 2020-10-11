 

Festi Buy-back programme week 41

            Own shares
Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Total
             
41 5.10.2020 10:25:31        150.000     144,25 21.637.500 kr             5.795.407    
41 6.10.2020 09:41:00        150.000     145,00 21.750.000 kr             5.945.407    
41 7.10.2020 13:55:38        150.000     145,50 21.825.000 kr             6.095.407    
41 8.10.2020 11:03:22         50.000     146,75 7.337.500 kr             6.145.407    
41 9.10.2020 13:49:59        150.000     149,50 22.425.000 kr             6.295.407    
             
             650.000            94.975.000      

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1,2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407  shares or 1,70 % of issued shares. Festi today holds 6.295.407 shares or 1,89 % of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and Annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi hf., (eggert@festi.is) and Magnús K. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


