



Own shares Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Total 41 5.10.2020 10:25:31 150.000 144,25 21.637.500 kr 5.795.407 41 6.10.2020 09:41:00 150.000 145,00 21.750.000 kr 5.945.407 41 7.10.2020 13:55:38 150.000 145,50 21.825.000 kr 6.095.407 41 8.10.2020 11:03:22 50.000 146,75 7.337.500 kr 6.145.407 41 9.10.2020 13:49:59 150.000 149,50 22.425.000 kr 6.295.407 650.000 94.975.000

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1,2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 shares or 1,70 % of issued shares. Festi today holds 6.295.407 shares or 1,89 % of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and Annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.