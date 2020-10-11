 

Competentia announces acquisition of Dare, significantly expanding footprint in the Asia Pacific region

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.10.2020, 20:47  |  64   |   |   

STAVANGER, Norway, Oct. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Competentia, the global recruiting and workforce management specialist, today announced the acquisition of Dare, a leading professional recruitment and contract staffing agency with a 30 year history, expanding the company's footprint in the Asia Pacific region. The acquisition sees Competentia add Singapore to its expanding list of global office locations.

Dare's clients include blue chip companies in the oil & gas, mining, infrastructure, renewables and manufacturing industries. Originally established as a small recruitment agency in Perth in 1988, Dare's service offering expansion and success has been driven by organic growth. The company has provided skilled professionals at all levels of client organisations for domestic and international projects and has annual revenues of approximately 270 MNOK. (US $28m)

Competentia was established in Norway in 1998, initially providing technical resources to the North Sea oil & gas industry and more recently moving into the mining, infrastructure, renewables, and technology sectors. The global company now has offices in Stavanger, Manchester, Paris, Qatar, Dubai, Calgary, Houston, Mozambique, Anchorage and Perth. It has annual revenues of approximately 1.2B MNOK (US $128m)

This acquisition significantly expands Competentia's presence in the Asia Pacific region by strengthening its long held presence in Australia and adding Singapore to their expanding list of global office locations. The move creates opportunities to increase market share in one of the world's busiest regions for project staffing in the engineering, construction, manufacturing and technology sectors. 

"This is an exciting time for everyone involved," said Jayden Wallis, CEO of Competentia.

"We see the acquisition as an opportunity to further commit ourselves to the region, and to our belief that prospects for major projects in all of our key sectors are strong. We're expecting to see significant growth in the job market as we come out of the COVID pandemic, and we'll be positioned to help our clients and those looking for new opportunities to get back to work. With an increasing trend for flexible workforces in the global market, we want to be the preferred workforce solutions provider for contractors and clients, and this acquisition will help us increase our capability and scale to be such a provider in the APAC market. In addition to contractor headcount and revenue, we're bringing some really talented and capable people into our team, and we're looking forward to seeing all the things they will contribute to our clients and partners in the region."

Competentia's long term strategy focuses on the application of new technology, delivering the first significant changes to technical recruitment models in recent years. InnerCircle, a technology platform that brings peer referral to the center of the hiring process, is set for release in Q4.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1309625/Competentia.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Qi Card's Success a Financial Tech Triumph
CGTN: Why did Trump downplay the COVID-19 pandemic?
In Stars of Science First, Jury Decides No Elimination
Competentia announces acquisition of Dare, significantly expanding footprint in the Asia Pacific ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease