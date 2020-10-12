DCU research finds 4 out of 10 adolescents surveyed report symptoms of depression and anxiety

Previous studies have examined physical activity levels in adolescents in Ireland as well as the prevalence of mental health distress but this is the first study to explore the association between physical activity levels and mental health in the same cohort.

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physical Activity and Wellbeing (PAWS) study published by Dublin City University exploring the association between physical activity and mental wellbeing in adolescents found that only 8% surveyed achieved the daily recommendation of 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise and that four in every ten self-reported symptoms of depression and anxiety.

The study which included a nationwide survey of over 5,500 adolescents from 79 post-primary schools across Ireland between September and October 2019 found that of the 4 out of 10 adolescents who self-reported symptoms of depression and anxiety, 47% were females and 28% were males.

Adolescents in secondary schools across Ireland completed a number of questionnaires capturing physical activity levels, sports participation, mental wellbeing and symptoms of depression and anxiety as part of an online anonymous survey.

80% of adolescents reported playing one sport and 66% took part in team sports.

Those who engaged in sports were found to have higher levels of wellbeing and lower symptoms of anxiety and depression with team sports conferring an additional benefit.

70% of male adolescents took part in a team sport compared to 56% of females.

Levels of physical activity, among females, decreased as they got older and only 1% of sixth-year female students achieved the recommended physical activity guidelines per day. Overall, the study found that young males reported greater levels of wellbeing and lower symptoms of anxiety.

A fifth of adolescents did not take part in any activity, either individual or team-based.

Of note, 89% of adolescents identifying as non-gender reported high levels of anxiety and depression.

The research undertaken by Ph.D. student and PE teacher John Murphy and DCU academics Dr Bronagh McGrane (School of Arts Education and Movement) and Dr Mary Rose Sweeney (School of Nursing, Psychotherapy and Community Health) examined the associations between physical activity and mental health and wellbeing in adolescents.