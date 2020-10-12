Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

Opthea has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “OPT.” The ordinary shares are listed, and upon the completion of the Offering will continue to trade, on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the symbol “OPT.”

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today announces the launch of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of American Depositary Shares (“ADS”), each of which will represent eight of the Company’s ordinary shares, in the United States. The target size of the Offering is US$160 million in gross proceeds. The Company also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of ADSs sold in the Offering, at the initial public offering price per ADS less underwriting discounts and commissions. All ADSs to be sold in the Offering will be offered by the Company.

Citigroup and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and Truist Securities are acting as lead managers.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110; by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or email: syndicate@svbleerink.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities referred to herein has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.