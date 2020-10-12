 

CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 02:05  |  22   |   |   

- Share sale brings into effect strategic collaboration agreement

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone", HKEX: 2616) announced today the completion of the Share Subscription Agreement through which an affiliate of Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer", NYSE: PFE) subscribed for newly issued CStone shares at approximately US$200 million (equivalent to approximately HK$1.55 billion), bringing into effect the multifaceted strategic collaboration that the companies announced on September 30, 2020.

The Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong approved the listing of 115,928,803 additional shares subscribed by Pfizer at a price of approximately HK$13.37 per share. The shares represent approximately 9.90 percent of the issued share capital of CStone as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the shares.

CStone entered into the share subscription as part of a strategic collaboration framework with Pfizer to advance its strategic, commercial and financial objectives as it transitions into a fully integrated biopharma company. Completion of the share subscription allows the companies to proceed with the initiatives envisioned as part of this framework:

  • CStone has agreed to grant Pfizer an exclusive license to commercialize sugemalimab, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody and one of CStone's core late-stage assets, in mainland China
  • CStone and Pfizer will collaborate on the development and commercialization of additional oncology assets in the Greater China market
  • CStone and Pfizer may pursue on a selected basis joint in-licensing arrangements for additional oncology assets for the Greater China market

About CStone
 CStone is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative immuno-oncology and precision medicines to address the unmet medical needs of cancer patients in China and worldwide. Established at the end of 2015, CStone has assembled a world-class management team with extensive experience in innovative drug development, clinical research, and commercialization. With a strategic emphasis on immuno-oncology combination therapies, the Company has built an oncology-focused pipeline of 15 drug candidates, including five late-stage candidates at pivotal trials or registration stages. With an experienced team, a rich pipeline, a robust clinical development-driven business model and substantial funding, CStone's vision is to become globally recognized as a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical company by bringing innovative oncology therapies to cancer patients worldwide. For more information about CStone, please visit: www.cstonepharma.com.

Forward-looking Statement
 The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

 

Pfizer Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Qi Card's Success a Financial Tech Triumph
DCU research finds 4 out of 10 adolescents surveyed report symptoms of depression and anxiety
CGTN: Why did Trump downplay the COVID-19 pandemic?
In Stars of Science First, Jury Decides No Elimination
Competentia announces acquisition of Dare, significantly expanding footprint in the Asia Pacific ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
VELO Hosts "Mocktoberfest" McLaren Racing's Official Eifel Grand Prix Afterparty Headlined By DJ ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
PENELOPE-B Trial of IBRANCE (palbociclib) in Early Breast Cancer Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint
09.10.20
China schließt sich globaler Covax-Impfstoff-Initiative an
08.10.20
ROUNDUP: EU sichert sich Corona-Impfstoff und weitere Dosen Remdesivir
08.10.20
EU sichert sich Johnson&Johnson-Impfstoff für 200 Millionen Menschen
08.10.20
Pfizer Announces Positive Phase 3 Top-line Results for Once-Weekly Investigational Long-Acting Human Growth Hormone to Treat Children with Growth Hormone Deficiency
07.10.20
Erste Hürde Richtung Zulassung: Biontech lässt User-Herzen höherschlagen: „Vier mal bullish – bald geht die Luzi ab"
07.10.20
Dow Jones, Boeing, Pfizer, BioNTech, Tesla, Levi Strauss, Tesco - US-Markt
07.10.20
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Treatment
06.10.20
FDA-Richtlinien: Zwei Monate Beobachtung nach Impfstoff-Tests
06.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Trump fährt Anlegern in die Parade(1) 

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.10.20
1.042
Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!