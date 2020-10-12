 

Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every Line of Code

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei held the Computing Industry Basic Software Summit in Shanghai, demonstrating the achievements made after the launch of the open source basic software projects. A basic ecosystem has been established around openEuler, openGauss, openLooKeng, and MindSpore.

Jiang Dayong, Vice President of Huawei Kunpeng Computing Business, delivering a keynote speech

Jiang Dayong introduced Huawei's basic software strategy, including software and hardware full-stack innovation, as well as how open source has accelerated innovation to drive the basic software industry forward.

Four Basic Software Projects Power Innovation of Open Source Communities

While hardware provides the foundation of computing power, basic software helps unleash the potential, and application software creates tangible value for end users. Innovation will gain speeds when a virtuous cycle is formed among hardware vendors, basic software vendors, application software vendors, system developers, software developers, and users.

Open source software is an important part of Huawei's computing ecosystem strategy. Huawei values open hardware, open source software, and partner enablement. By leading open source initiatives, contributing, and enabling business partners, Huawei supports the technical software ecosystem with continuous innovation.

In terms of community contributions, Huawei ranks No. 2 globally in the latest Linux Kernel 5.8 release. Huawei leads four open source projects: openEuler, openGauss, openLooKeng, and MindSpore, and has completed continuous integration with more than 40 mainstream communities. By contributing to upstream communities for mainstream scenarios, Huawei enables 80% of key communities to provide native support for Kunpeng. In this way, ARM developers can use these open source components easily. Such efforts all help to lay a solid groundwork for full-stack hardware and software collaboration.

Hardware is the basis of the entire ecosystem, and operating systems are the basis of software. openEuler officially went open source on December 31, 2019, and the 20.03 Long-Term Support (LTS) version was released in March 2020. After nine months of operation, the openEuler community has attracted more than 2000 contributors, set up 70 special interest groups (SIGs), and engaged more than 60 leading enterprises in China. Six top operating system vendors in China have joined the community and released commercial versions.

