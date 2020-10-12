 

DGAP-Adhoc Formycon places Cash Capital Increase of 25.75 Million Euros with Strategic Investor

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2020, 06:30  |  64   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Formycon places Cash Capital Increase of 25.75 Million Euros with Strategic Investor

12-Oct-2020 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Ad Hoc Announcement // Oct 12, 2020

Formycon places Cash Capital Increase of 25.75 Million Euros with Strategic Investor

Munich - The Management Board of Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) resolved yesterday, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's capital against cash contributions by partially utilizing the approved capital. The Company's share capital of currently EUR 10,000,000.00 will be increased by EUR 1,000,000.00 to a total of EUR 11,000,000.00 by issuing 1,000,000 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional value of EUR 1.00 each in the share capital against cash contribution.

The issue price of the new shares was set at EUR 25.75 per share, resulting in gross issue proceeds of EUR 25,750,000.00. Shareholders' subscription rights for the new shares were excluded in accordance with § 4 (3) of the Articles of Association. The subscription was made in a private placement by the Active Ownership Group, an independent, owner-managed investment company that acquires significant shares in medium-sized, listed companies in the DACH region and Scandinavia.

The funds raised from the capital increase will be used primarily for the expansion and further development of the Company's own product pipeline. Strategically, the development of biosimilars remains the company's focus. The additional liquidity provides Formycon with the opportunity to develop the projects into late stages of development and thus tap significant value creation potential. With FYB206, the company has a promising preclinical biosimilar project in which important milestones have already been reached and value-generating intellectual property (IP) has been built up. In addition, Formycon is pursuing a promising approach in the development of novel antibody-based COVID-19 medicines. The transfer of this project into clinical trials is planned for next year.

Seite 1 von 4
Formycon Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Formycon AG - Informationssammelthread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: announces upgrade of 2020 guidance and initial guidance for 2021
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Fyber N.V. publishes upgraded guidance for 2020, initial guidance for 2021 and ...
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: veröffentlicht aktualisierte Prognose für 2020, erste Prognose für 2021 und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon places Cash Capital Increase of 25.75 Million Euros with Strategic Investor
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon platziert Barkapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 25,75 Millionen Euro bei strategischem Investor
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon platziert Barkapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 25,75 Millionen Euro bei strategischem Investor (deutsch)
06:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon platziert Barkapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 25,75 Millionen Euro bei strategischem Investor
24.09.20
Original-Research: Formycon AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Kaufen
23.09.20
Formycon macht Fortschritte
23.09.20
Formycon: Halbjahresverlust hat sich verdoppelt
23.09.20
DGAP-News: Formycon gibt Halbjahresergebnis 2020 bekannt (deutsch)
23.09.20
DGAP-News: Formycon Announces Half-Year Results for 2020
23.09.20
DGAP-News: Formycon gibt Halbjahresergebnis 2020 bekannt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
2.009
Formycon AG - Informationssammelthread