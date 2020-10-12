 

EQS-Adhoc Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2020, 07:00  |  55   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group

12-Oct-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hinwil (Switzerland), EMBARGOED UNTIL October 12, 2020, 07:00 a.m. CET

Press Release of the Belimo Group

Belimo: Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group

The Board of Directors of BELIMO Holding AG has appointed Dr. Elena Cortona as the new CTO, Head of Group Division Innovation and Member of the Group Executive Committee. Elena Cortona takes over from Louis Scheidegger, Head of Group Division Production, who is leading the Group Division Innovation ad interim.

Elena Cortona has been working for the Schindler group, a global leader in elevators and escalators, in various positions since 2001. Currently, she is Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Transformation in the CTO Division, in Ebikon, Switzerland. Dr. Elena Cortona started at Schindler as a Project Manager for high-tech projects and became a Technical Assistant to the Head of R&D afterwards. In 2005, she had the opportunity to relocate to Sao Paulo, Brazil, as Head of R&D South America. Returning to Switzerland in 2007, Elena Cortona was elected Vice President, R&D System Platform Management, Global Top Range Applications, a position she successfully filled until 2017. During this time, she expanded her global experience also in Asia Pacific, the Americas and other key markets. Since 2019, Elena Cortona serves on the Board of Interroll, Sant' Antonino, Switzerland, a global leader of products for unit-load handling systems, internal logistics and automation, also listed at the Swiss Stock Exchange. Dr. Elena Cortona graduated in Mechanical Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Turin, Italy and the RWTH Aachen, Germany. Thereafter, from 1996 to 2000, she completed her PhD at the Institute of Energy Technology (IET) at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, Switzerland, in Mechanical Engineering on the subject of engine thermomanagement for fuel consumption reduction.

Seite 1 von 3
BELIMO Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: announces upgrade of 2020 guidance and initial guidance for 2021
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Fyber N.V. publishes upgraded guidance for 2020, initial guidance for 2021 and ...
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: veröffentlicht aktualisierte Prognose für 2020, erste Prognose für 2021 und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon places Cash Capital Increase of 25.75 Million Euros with Strategic Investor
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon platziert Barkapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 25,75 Millionen Euro bei strategischem Investor
EQS-Adhoc: Press release: Leonteq opens Milan office
EQS-Adhoc: Pressemitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Mailand
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Elena Cortona wird neuer Chief Technology Officer (CTO) und Mitglied der ...
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of ...
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy Connects First Two of Ten PV Power Plants in Püspökladány, Hungary to Grid
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Elena Cortona wird neuer Chief Technology Officer (CTO) und Mitglied der Konzernleitung der Belimo-Gruppe (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Elena Cortona wird neuer Chief Technology Officer (CTO) und Mitglied der Konzernleitung der Belimo-Gruppe