EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group 12-Oct-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release of the Belimo Group

Belimo: Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group



The Board of Directors of BELIMO Holding AG has appointed Dr. Elena Cortona as the new CTO, Head of Group Division Innovation and Member of the Group Executive Committee. Elena Cortona takes over from Louis Scheidegger, Head of Group Division Production, who is leading the Group Division Innovation ad interim.

Elena Cortona has been working for the Schindler group, a global leader in elevators and escalators, in various positions since 2001. Currently, she is Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Transformation in the CTO Division, in Ebikon, Switzerland. Dr. Elena Cortona started at Schindler as a Project Manager for high-tech projects and became a Technical Assistant to the Head of R&D afterwards. In 2005, she had the opportunity to relocate to Sao Paulo, Brazil, as Head of R&D South America. Returning to Switzerland in 2007, Elena Cortona was elected Vice President, R&D System Platform Management, Global Top Range Applications, a position she successfully filled until 2017. During this time, she expanded her global experience also in Asia Pacific, the Americas and other key markets. Since 2019, Elena Cortona serves on the Board of Interroll, Sant' Antonino, Switzerland, a global leader of products for unit-load handling systems, internal logistics and automation, also listed at the Swiss Stock Exchange. Dr. Elena Cortona graduated in Mechanical Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Turin, Italy and the RWTH Aachen, Germany. Thereafter, from 1996 to 2000, she completed her PhD at the Institute of Energy Technology (IET) at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, Switzerland, in Mechanical Engineering on the subject of engine thermomanagement for fuel consumption reduction.