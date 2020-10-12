 

EQS-Adhoc Press release: Leonteq opens Milan office

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2020, 07:00  |  67   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Press release: Leonteq opens Milan office

12-Oct-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ OPENS MILAN OFFICE

Zurich, 12 October 2020

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) expands its presence in Europe with the opening of an office in Milan to more closely serve the Italian market.

The move to Milan is part of Leonteq's planned expansion to increase its global footprint, and a natural next step to support the business growth and meet the needs of its client base as its activity in Italy continues to strengthen. Over the years, Italy has become a promising market for structured products with over 1,000 Leonteq certificates listed on EuroTLX and SeDeX. In particular, Leonteq has offered certificates on the EuroTLX exchange since 2016 and issued its first product on SeDeX just a year ago in October 2019. The continued demand for structured products in Italy also led to the first launch on EuroTLX of products issued by EFG International via Leonteq's technology platform earlier this year.

Leonteq's onshore business in Milan, which commenced at the beginning of October 2020, is managed by Marco Occhetti, Managing Director and Head South Europe at Leonteq. Marco joined Leonteq in 2015 and has built up the offering for the Italian market over the past years. Before joining Leonteq, Marco Occhetti led the private banking investment solutions business in Ticino and Southern Europe at Commerzbank for six years and was Vice President of equity derivatives at Deutsche Bank from 2007 to 2009, where he serviced institutional clients. Prior to this, he worked at Morgan Stanley in the institutional equity derivatives division and at Commerzbank.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated: "We are delighted to open our office in Italy. This expansion underscores our commitment to the Italian market as well as the importance of this region for Leonteq."

"We are excited to finally have a physical presence in Italy and work more closely with our clients and partners to expand our structured product offering and services", added Marco Occhetti.

Seite 1 von 3
Leonteq Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: announces upgrade of 2020 guidance and initial guidance for 2021
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Fyber N.V. publishes upgraded guidance for 2020, initial guidance for 2021 and ...
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: veröffentlicht aktualisierte Prognose für 2020, erste Prognose für 2021 und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon places Cash Capital Increase of 25.75 Million Euros with Strategic Investor
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon platziert Barkapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 25,75 Millionen Euro bei strategischem Investor
EQS-Adhoc: Press release: Leonteq opens Milan office
EQS-Adhoc: Pressemitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Mailand
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Elena Cortona wird neuer Chief Technology Officer (CTO) und Mitglied der ...
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of ...
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy Connects First Two of Ten PV Power Plants in Püspökladány, Hungary to Grid
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Pressemitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Mailand (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Pressemitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Mailand

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
58
Leonteq - Auch die Schweiz kann Fintech