 

Photon Energy NV Photon Energy Connects First Two of Ten PV Power Plants in Püspökladány, Hungary to Grid

Photon Energy Connects First Two of Ten PV Power Plants in Püspökladány, Hungary to Grid
 

- The two photovoltaic (PV) power plants have a combined capacity of 2.8 MWp and are located in the town of Püspökladány, Hungary

- The remaining 8 power plants (11.3 MWp) are scheduled to be connected until the end of November 2020

- Total annual revenues of the two new power plants are expected to amount to EUR 380,000


Amsterdam - 12 October 2020 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE: PEN, the 'Group' or 'Company') announces that Photon Energy Solutions HU Kft., the Group's Hungarian subsidiary dedicated to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, has completed and grid connected two PV power plants with a combined capacity of 2.8 MWp in the town of Püspökladány, Hungary. At the same location the Company is currently at an advanced stage of building another eight PV power plants with a combined capacity of 11.3 MWp.

This latest addition expands the Group's installed base in Hungary to 37.8 MWp and its global proprietary portfolio of power plants to 63.4 MWp.

The grid connection of another six power plants is scheduled to take place at the end of October 2020, with the remaining two power plants expected to be commissioned at the end of November 2020.

The two new power plants extend over 4.3 hectares and are connected to the grid of E.ON Tiszántúli Áramhálózati Zrt. Together they are expected to generate around 4.1 GWh of electricity per year.

'We are very proud to commission the first two of ten power plants in the location of Püspökladány, Hungary. Along with our first 14 MWp merchant project in the Australian market, which is scheduled to be grid connected before the end of this year, these two new and the additional eight yet-to-be-commissioned additions will expand our Hungarian and global PV portfolio of power plants to 49.1 MWp and 88.6 MWp, respectively, by the end of 2020,' said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy.

