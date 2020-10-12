 

Basilea reports pooled efficacy data for derazantinib in iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations and amplifications presented at ESMO MAP Virtual Congress 2020

Basel, Switzerland, October 12, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) today reported that its fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, derazantinib, demonstrated antitumor efficacy in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) patients with FGFR2 gene mutations or amplifications. The analysis was presented at the Molecular Analysis for Precision Oncology (MAP) Virtual Congress 2020, organized by the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), which took place from 9-10 October, 2020. It is based on pooled data from 23 patients treated with derazantinib in two clinical studies1, 2 as well as from the early access3 and compassionate use programs.

The median progression free survival was 7.2 months and patients received treatment for a median of 8.2 months. This is consistent with results previously reported for derazantinib-treated iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene fusions.4, 5 Derazantinib showed a manageable safety profile with a low incidence of nail toxicity, retinal events, hand-foot syndrome and stomatitis (inflammation of the mouth).

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: “Our development strategy for derazantinib is focused on strengthening the clinical evidence on its differentiation versus other FGFR inhibitors based on its unique kinase inhibition spectrum and safety and tolerability profile. FGFR inhibitors, including derazantinib, have demonstrated clinical antitumor activity in patients with FGFR2 gene fusion-positive iCCA. However, to date there is limited clinical evidence for the benefit of FGFR inhibitors in iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations and amplifications. The data presented at the MAP congress show that derazantinib is active in this group of patients and underscore the broad therapeutic potential of derazantinib in FGFR2-positive iCCA.“

ICCA is a cancer originating from the biliary system. Patients are often diagnosed with advanced or metastatic disease, that cannot be surgically removed and the prognosis for these patients is poor.

Apart from iCCA, Basilea is also exploring derazantinib in two phase 1/2 studies, as monotherapy and in combinations with other cancer treatments, in patients with advanced urothelial cancer (FIDES-02), or advanced gastric cancer (FIDES-03), with FGFR genetic aberrations.

The following e-poster was presented at the ESMO MAP Virtual Congress 2020:
Presentation # Authors/title
45P M. Droz dit Busset, W. L. Shaib, W. P. Harris, N. Damjanov, M. J. Borad, A. Vogel, J. Bridgewater, L. Sellmann, V. Dadduzio, M. Borner, J. Snider, F. Cantero, M. Saulay, S. Braun, V. Mazzaferro, M. M. Javle
