 

SFC Energy gains Professor Dr. Werner Tillmetz as Senior Scientific Advisor for hydrogen technologies

SFC Energy gains Professor Dr. Werner Tillmetz as Senior Scientific Advisor for hydrogen technologies

12.10.2020
SFC Energy gains Professor Dr. Werner Tillmetz as Senior Scientific Advisor for hydrogen technologies

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, October 12, 2020 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading international provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, significantly expands its competences. With Professor Dr. Werner Tillmetz, SFC Energy gains a highly renowned and professionally acknowledged expert in the field of sustainable energy concepts. Professor Dr. Tillmetz will contribute his expertise in the field of hydrogen fuel cells and electrolysis as a Senior Scientific Advisor to the fuel cell pioneer SFC Energy.

From 2004 to September 2018, Professor Dr. Tillmetz, as a member of the Executive Board, was Head of the Electrochemical Energy Technologies Division at the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW). Furthermore, he is a member of the Faculty of Natural Sciences at the University of Ulm. For more than 20 years he shaped the scientific discourse on environmentally friendly energy supply and drive concepts. His numerous responsible positions in the industry are evidence of his profound know-how. For example, Professor Dr. Tillmetz advanced research and development activities at Daimler-Benz AG and Ballard Power Systems in the field of fuel cells for electromobility. At Süd-Chemie AG, he headed the global catalyst business for the environment and energy sector.

Professor Dr. Tillmetz has an excellent reputation in the industry and is also a member of numerous committees, such as the National Platform for Electromobility (NPE, Berlin). He is also on the Advisory Board of the National Organisation for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NOW, Berlin) and a member of the Advisory Council of Emerald Ventures (Zurich) and the Science Council of Total SE (Paris).

