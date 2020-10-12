 

Strategic Investor Active Ownership Group Subscribes for Cash Capital Increase of EUR 25.75 million

Formycon AG
Strategic Investor Active Ownership Group Subscribes for Cash Capital Increase of EUR 25.75 million

12.10.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 



Press Release // October 12, 2020

Strategic Investor Active Ownership Group Subscribes for Cash Capital Increase of EUR 25.75 million

- Increase of the share capital by 1,000,000 shares at an issue price of EUR 25.75 per share

- Use of cash inflow mainly for expansion and further development of own pipeline projects

- Capital measure supports consistent implementation of the company's growth strategy

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) today announced the subscription of a cash capital increase by the Active Ownership Group in a private placement. Based on the resolutions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the Company's share capital will be increased by partially utilizing the approved capital from currently EUR 10,000,000.00 by EUR 1,000,000.00 to a total of EUR 11,000,000.00 by issuing 1,000,000 new no-par value bearer shares, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the share capital, against cash contribution.

The total inflow of funds amounts to EUR 25,750,000.00 and corresponds to an issue price per share of EUR 25.75. The Active Ownership Group (AOC) is an independent, owner-managed investment company that acquires significant shares in medium-sized, listed companies in the DACH region and Scandinavia. As a committed co-owner, AOC is actively committed to increasing shareholder value by implementing operational, strategic and structural improvements. Together with the management, AOC defines value-creating strategies and measures for this purpose. AOC supports the implementation of these strategies and measures by serving on supervisory and advisory boards as well as by providing new growth capital. The company was founded in 2015 by Florian Schuhbauer and Klaus Roehrig. In its category, the Active Ownership Fund 2019 was awarded by the analysis house Preqin as the best fund with a European focus in the period 2017-2019.

