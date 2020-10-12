 

Priothera closes €30 million Series A financing to develop highly promising therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 08:00  |  78   |   |   

Financing to advance mocravimod, a modulator of sphingosine 1 phosphate (S1P) receptors, and potential best-in-class therapy for AML patients

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Priothera Limited, a clinical stage company developing orally applied sphingosine 1 phosphate (S1P) receptor modulators for haematological malignancies, today announced that it has successfully closed a Series A financing round of €30 million led by Fountain Healthcare Partners with participation from co-lead investor HealthCap and funds managed by Tekla Capital Management, LLC as well as EarlyBird Venture Capital.

Priothera will use the funds to progress the clinical development of mocravimod, a modulator of sphingosine 1 phosphate (S1P) receptors, to enhance the curative potential of allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for treating AML. Priothera expects to generate further randomized clinical data in high risk AML patients with this Series A funding round.

Mocravimod has already been extensively tested in multiple immunologic indications and has shown survival benefit in an early clinical study evaluating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Priothera acquired mocravimod from KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Following the closing of the financing, Florent Gros (Priothera's Co-Founder and CEO), Dr. Dhaval Patel (Priothera's Co-Founder and CSO at UCB), Dr. Manus Rogan (Fountain Healthcare Partners Co-Founder and Managing Director), Dr. Mårten Steen (Partner at HealthCap), Dr. Henry Skinner (Senior Vice President at Tekla Capital Management, LLC) and Lionel Carnot (Partner at EarlyBird Venture Capital), have joined the Board of Directors.

Florent Gros, Co-Founder and CEO of Priothera, commented, "We are delighted to welcome this terrific syndicate of investors, who share our passion, commitment, and vision for advancing Priothera's potentially best-in-class new therapy, mocravimod, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. Allogenic stem cell transplant is the only potentially curative approach for AML patients, but has unacceptably high mortality with current treatments. We are excited about mocravimod which has a unique mechanism of action and clinical proof of concept demonstrating its ability to improve survival outcomes for this devastating disease."

