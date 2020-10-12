 

Marizyme Announces European DuraGraft(R) Registry Results Presented at the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS) 34th Annual Virtual Meeting

Marizyme Announces European DuraGraft(R) Registry Results Presented at the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS) 34th Annual Virtual Meeting

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / Marizyme, Inc. ("Marizyme" or the "Company") (OTCQB:MRZM) is a global biotechnology company developing products to reduce the burden of ischemia-reperfusion injury in tissue grafting, organ transplant, and other surgical indications. Today, Marizyme announced that results from its European DuraGraft Registry were presented on October 8, 2020 at the EACTS Annual Meeting.

The EACTS Conference is the largest cardio-thoracic and vascular surgery meeting in the world focusing on scientific developments and research. This highly recognized and respected meeting held virtually this year from Barcelona, Spain, is the ideal platform to bring scientific developments to the forefront, providing a stage to present solid research on new technologies such as DuraGraft.

The presentation by Dr. Maximilian Emmert (German Heart Center in Berlin, Germany, lead Principal Investigator and Chair of the advisory committee for the European CABG registry) entitled "Clinical event rate in patients with and without left main disease undergoing CABG: results from the prospective European DuraGraft Registry," highlighted the results of a clinical registry focused on enhanced outcomes for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) in patients treated with DuraGraft, an intra-operative graft storage solution. This 3,000 patient open enrollment (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT02922088) VASC trial in 45 major cardiovascular centers around Europe, in patients who have undergone CABG, shows low myocardial infarction and repeat revascularization rates at 30 days and 1-year post CABG. The registry provides detailed real-world insights into clinical outcomes associated with CABG with DuraGraft in patients with and without left main coronary artery disease (LMCAD) and emphasizes the importance of intraoperative graft preservation in conjunction with CABG.

