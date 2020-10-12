 

Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen Therapy in Pediatric Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 08:00  |  77   |   |   

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of an abstract recently presented at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2020, the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). In this independent, retrospective study, researchers investigated whether Masimo ORi (Oxygen Reserve Index) could predict whether children with obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) undergoing tonsillectomy required postoperative oxygen therapy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201011005050/en/

Masimo Root with ORi (Photo: Business Wire)

Masimo Root with ORi (Photo: Business Wire)

ORi, available outside the U.S., is a noninvasive and continuous parameter intended to provide insight into a patient’s oxygen status during moderate hyperoxia. Enabled by the multi-wavelength rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry platform, ORi is provided alongside oxygen saturation (SpO2), a clinically proven Masimo SET pulse oximetry measurement.

Dr. Yoshimi Inagaki and colleagues at Tottori University in Yonago, Japan sought to determine whether Masimo ORi could serve as a useful predictor of the need for postoperative oxygen therapy (POT). They enrolled 45 pediatric patients with OSAS, ranging from 7 to 120 months, who were anesthetized with sevoflurane and monitored with ORi while undergoing tonsillectomy.

Of the 45 patients, 16 required POT. For those 16, the mean lowest ORi and SpO2 values were 0.28 and 93%, respectively. For the remaining patients, who did not receive POT, the mean lowest values were 0.64 and 97%, respectively. The researchers calculated sensitivity and specificity for ORi predicting when POT would not be needed of 0.815 (95% confidence interval 0.5435 – 0.9595) and 0.9310 (95% confidence interval 0.7723 – 0.9915), respectively.

The researchers concluded that ORi is “likely to become an index of POT in pediatric patients with OSAS.” They also noted, “In children with OSAS, [the] requirement of POT following tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy is probably able to be predicted on the basis of the results of this retrospective cohort study.”

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

@Masimo | #Masimo

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.2 Masimo SET has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,3 improve CCHD screening in newborns,4 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.5-8 Masimo SET is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,9 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals according to the 2020-21 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.10 Masimo continues to refine SET and in 2018, announced that SpO2 accuracy on RD SET sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb), oxygen content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), Pleth Variability Index (PVi), RPVi (rainbow PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine Brain Function Monitoring, O3 Regional Oximetry, and ISA Capnography with NomoLine sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7 and Radius PPG, portable devices like Rad-67, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation platform, and include Iris Gateway, Patient SafetyNet, Replica, Halo ION, UniView, UniView: 60, and Masimo SafetyNet. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

Seite 1 von 3
Masimo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the Distribution of ...
Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Masimo Announces Select Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Updated Full-Year 2020 Guidance
05.10.20
Masimo Announces Consumer Launch of the Radius Tº Continuous Thermometer, a More Convenient Way to Keep Track of Fever
28.09.20
Masimo Announces FDA Clearance of the Rad-G Pulse Oximeter
14.09.20
Masimo to Present in Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference