Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen Therapy in Pediatric Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of an abstract recently presented at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2020, the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). In this independent, retrospective study, researchers investigated whether Masimo ORi (Oxygen Reserve Index) could predict whether children with obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) undergoing tonsillectomy required postoperative oxygen therapy.

Masimo Root with ORi (Photo: Business Wire)

ORi, available outside the U.S., is a noninvasive and continuous parameter intended to provide insight into a patient’s oxygen status during moderate hyperoxia. Enabled by the multi-wavelength rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry platform, ORi is provided alongside oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), a clinically proven Masimo SET pulse oximetry measurement.

Dr. Yoshimi Inagaki and colleagues at Tottori University in Yonago, Japan sought to determine whether Masimo ORi could serve as a useful predictor of the need for postoperative oxygen therapy (POT). They enrolled 45 pediatric patients with OSAS, ranging from 7 to 120 months, who were anesthetized with sevoflurane and monitored with ORi while undergoing tonsillectomy.

Of the 45 patients, 16 required POT. For those 16, the mean lowest ORi and SpO 2 values were 0.28 and 93%, respectively. For the remaining patients, who did not receive POT, the mean lowest values were 0.64 and 97%, respectively. The researchers calculated sensitivity and specificity for ORi predicting when POT would not be needed of 0.815 (95% confidence interval 0.5435 – 0.9595) and 0.9310 (95% confidence interval 0.7723 – 0.9915), respectively.

The researchers concluded that ORi is “likely to become an index of POT in pediatric patients with OSAS.” They also noted, “In children with OSAS, [the] requirement of POT following tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy is probably able to be predicted on the basis of the results of this retrospective cohort study.”

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

@Masimo | #Masimo

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.2 Masimo SET has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,3 improve CCHD screening in newborns,4 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.5-8 Masimo SET is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,9 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals according to the 2020-21 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.10 Masimo continues to refine SET and in 2018, announced that SpO 2 accuracy on RD SET sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO 2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb), oxygen content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), Pleth Variability Index (PVi), RPVi (rainbow PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine Brain Function Monitoring, O3 Regional Oximetry, and ISA Capnography with NomoLine sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7 and Radius PPG, portable devices like Rad-67, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation platform, and include Iris Gateway, Patient SafetyNet, Replica, Halo ION, UniView, UniView: 60, and Masimo SafetyNet. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.