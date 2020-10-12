 

Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 08:00  |  90   |   |   

Statkraft’s new Ventos de Santa Eugenia wind project construction-ready

(Florianopolis/Oslo, 07.10.2020) Statkraft is ready to start construction of its Ventos de Santa Eugenia wind project in northeastern Brazil, after closing a turbine supply contract with German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex. Statkraft’s largest wind project in South America will more than double its renewable energy capacity in Brazil.

The 519 MW wind project entails 10 wind farms with a total ﻿of 91 turbines in the state of Bahia, located close to Statkraft’s existing Bahia wind power assets. Given the excellent wind conditions in the area, the project will generate almost 2.3 TWh of renewable energy per year, enough to supply 1.17 million Brazilian homes.

The projects are being implemented in accordance with Brazil’s strict environmental and social permitting and monitoring systems. The projects have limited land acquisition, no resettlement, low environmental impacts and no impacts on red-listed species. In addition, Statkraft will carry out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities for nearby communities, focused on education and infrastructure improvements.

The total investment cost is estimated to BRL 2.5 billion (NOK 4.2 billion), and completion is scheduled by June 2023. Construction will start in January 2021, and the first wind turbines are expected to start operation in September 2022. The project will utilise the Nordex 163/5.7MW wind turbine, the largest onshore wind turbines used by Statkraft to date. With a diameter of 163 meters, the rotors will cover an area equal to almost 3 standard football pitches.

“As Brazil is probably one of the most competitive countries in the world when it comes to renewables, I’m very pleased to see that Statkraft is able to produce a competitive and profitable project like this,” says Country Manager Brazil, Fernando de Lapuerta, adding that a substantial part of the electricity to be produced is already hedged through public auctions and commercial power sales agreements in the Brazilian open power market.

In 2019, Statkraft Brazil acquired a 660 MW wind project from a local developer. Helped by the technological evolution of wind turbines and incorporation of new areas, the local Statkraft team has redesigned the initial project allowing it to expand by approximately 450 MW to 1.1 GW. Today’s announcement covers the first 519 MW of this development.

“The construction of Ventos de Santa Eugenia represents a significant step on the way to reaching the goal of developing 6 GW of wind power globally by 2025 and fulfil our ambition to become a leading renewable energy company in the world,” says EVP International Power in Statkraft, Jürgen Tzschoppe.

About Statkraft
Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,000 employees in 17 countries.

Media contacts:
  
Lars Magnus Günther, press spokesperson Statkraft AS
lars.gunther@statkraft.com
+47 91241636
 www.statkraft.com

Project facts - Ventos de Santa Eugenia

Number of turbines: 91
Installed capacity: 518.7 MW
Turbine manufacturer: Nordex
Turbine type: N163/5.7
Capacity factor: 52%
Annual generation: 2.3 TWh
Location: Near Uibaí in the state of Bahia, northeastern Brazil
Investment cost: BRL 2.5bn (NOK 4.2bn)
Construction start: January 2021
Expected completion: June 2023


 

Attachments


Seite 1 von 2
Statkraft 2,60 % bis 01/27 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
Festi: Buy-back programme week 41
PRF: AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 1st quarter and 3 months of the ...
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Basilea reports pooled efficacy data for derazantinib in iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...