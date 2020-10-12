 

Atos completes the acquisition of Paladion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 08:00  |  59   |   |   

Strengthening Atos’ leadership in cybersecurity with new global Managed Detection & Response capabilities

Paris, October 12, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Paladion, a US-based global provider of Managed Security Services. As the number 1 in Europe and number 3 worldwide in cybersecurity services, Atos continues to build its cybersecurity potential, notably by welcoming more than 800 Paladion employees and cybersecurity experts.

Completing Atos’ existing proficiency to anticipate, manage and respond to cyber threats, this acquisition will bring key Managed Detection & Response (MDR) capabilities – which customers need as they are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud transformation strategies for their businesses – to the Atos portfolio, with multiple MDR centers.

It will also expand global coverage for cybersecurity monitoring and response with 4 additional Security Operations Centers (SOC) in the US, the Middle East and India.

Finally, it will enable the creation of the next generation of Atos’ Prescriptive SOC offering by integrating Paladion’s state-of-the-art AIsaac artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cyber analytics and hybrid SecOps. This SaaS model for multi-vector threat detection and response is a patented technology with over 1000 use cases and 100 AI models.

Claudio Stahnke, Senior Research Analyst for Security Services at IDC said: “Atos' acquisition of Paladion will not only help expand Atos' security services offering but, by incorporating the AI capabilities that Paladion champions, key metrics such as the mean time to respond (MTTR) to attacks will also see substantial improvements. Packaging Paladion's MDR service into Atos' existing MSS offerings could be the game changer in the market.”

“The acquisition of Paladion is part of our strategy to expand our cyber capabilities and technologies to help our customers meet the security challenges they face. Customers on both sides appreciate the capabilities the merger brings and we’re confident that we are ideally positioned to accelerate our business. said Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos, commenting on the finalization of the deal.

“Paladion has been a pioneer in AI-driven managed detection and response services. Our cloud-native AI platform, AIsaac, brings multi-vector threat analytics, auto-containment and incident response orchestration to customers for hybrid cloud and datacenter environments. We are excited to join Atos to advance these capabilities through their R&D in AI, threat, and risk-based analytics.” said Rajat Mohanty, CEO of Paladion.

Headquartered in Reston, VA, United States, Paladion was founded in 2000. The founders will continue to play an active role in the years to come.

With this acquisition, Atos strengthens its global cybersecurity services, as presented in its mid-term Ambition, with the overall goal of becoming the leader in secure and decarbonized digital, reaching more than €2bn revenue in digital security in the mid-term and completing its existing technologies.

***

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.
The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Investor relations
Gilles Arditti – gilles.arditti@atos.net - +33 1 73 26 00 66

Press contact
Lucie Duchateau - lucie.duchateau@atos.net - +33 7 62 85 35 10

Attachment


Atos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
Festi: Buy-back programme week 41
PRF: AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 1st quarter and 3 months of the ...
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Basilea reports pooled efficacy data for derazantinib in iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Atos awarded “Platinum” by EcoVadis for its outstanding CSR performance
07.10.20
Atos inaugurates BullSequana XH2000 at CSC – the fastest supercomputer in the Nordics
06.10.20
Linköping University chooses Atos to build Sweden’s largest supercomputer for AI
05.10.20
Atos coordinates NEASQC, an ambitious European project to lead the future quantum computing revolution
05.10.20
Atos and ECMWF launch Center of Excellence in Weather & Climate Modelling to support researchers with HPC, AI and quantum capabilities
01.10.20
Atos completes the acquisition of EcoAct
30.09.20
Atos introduces BullSequana Agility, a new hyperconverged solution to leverage the power of multi-cloud
28.09.20
innocent Drinks selects Atos as digital partner for carbon-neutral factory
28.09.20
RheinEnergie selects Atos to build its future digital workplace
24.09.20
Correction: Siemens and Atos announce a five-year extension of their strategic partnership