 

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

12 October 2020 

Alliance Trust PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES 

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 9 October 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 100,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 843.0p per share. 

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 321,637,681.
   
The above figure (321,637,681) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 

Alliance Trust PLC 
Telephone: 01382 938320


