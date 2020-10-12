 

Elkem receives Enova financial support for planning the battery materials industrial plant

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem has received NOK 10 million in financial support from Enova to fund the initial planning of the potential large-scale battery materials plant in Norway, named Northern Recharge. The project aims to supply the fast-growing battery industry through a competitive production process and make batteries greener with lower CO2 emissions.

"A positive investment decision requires competitive public support mechanisms and supportive government policies. Elkem is also inviting industrial and financial partners to participate. Securing this initial support from Enova is an important step as we progress towards a final investment decision," says Elkem's CEO, Michael Koenig.

Enova is owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment, and supports the development of energy and climate technology, among other responsibilities.

"Batteries will undoubtedly play an important role in a future low-emission society. The production of batteries, however, is energy-consuming, so we need to see production processes that are more energy-efficient in the future, such as the innovative synthetic graphite production technology Elkem has developed. We therefore appreciate the opportunity to support their upcoming initial study, in order to increase the probability that this energy-efficient technology can one day be adopted on a full scale," says Enova's Director of Markets, Øyvind Leistad.

Elkem recently selected Herøya, one of the biggest industrial parks in Norway, as the project site. The company will now continue to progress the Northern Recharge project towards a final investment decision in 2021.

"The market for better and greener batteries is growing fast. We believe Elkem and Norway are uniquely positioned to be among the leaders in this industry," says vice president for Elkem Battery Materials, Stian Madshus.

"Our Northern Recharge project competitively positions us for large-scale and cost-effective material science solutions for the rapidly developing European battery industry. Elkem brings significant industrial processing experience and by utilising efficient and renewable Norwegian hydropower, our product portfolio developments will be uniquely positioned for today's EV requirements and tomorrow's next generation advancements for rapid-charging and longer range. We truly appreciate the support from Enova on our journey towards more sustainable and energy efficient battery materials production," says Madshus.

