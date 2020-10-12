NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. fashionette plans its initial public offering

fashionette AG
fashionette plans its initial public offering
12.10.2020

- A leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories with a focus on the German, Austrian and Swiss region

- Leading brand recognition for premium and luxury handbags in Germany with a constantly growing fashion accessories portfolio

- Well-positioned category leader capturing the accelerating shift from offline to online through a loyal and affluent customer base with outsized and increasing annual order values

- Solid financial performance with sustained double-digit revenue growth - nine months ended 30 September 2020 expected revenue +24% year on year

- Multi-year track record of profitability - 2019 EBITDA margin of 9.3%

- Offering of newly issued shares and existing shares from the holdings of the major shareholder GENUI as well as a customary over-allotment option

- Proceeds from the new shares to be used to drive fashionette's long-term growth strategy via increased marketing, to broaden its product selection and for regional expansion as well as selective acquisitions

- Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020



Dusseldorf, 12 October 2020. fashionette AG ("fashionette" or "Company"), an online market leader for premium and luxury handbags in Germany, intends to list its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale) in the fourth quarter of 2020. The offering would comprise an initial public offering ("IPO") to retail and institutional investors in Germany as well as private placements to institutional investors in certain jurisdictions excluding, among others, Canada, Australia and Japan.