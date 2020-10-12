THE BOUYGUES GROUP AND HEC PARIS TOGETHER CREATE THE “SMART CITY AND COMMON GOOD” CHAIR

The Bouygues group and HEC Paris announce the creation of the “Smart City and Common Good” chair with the objective of contributing to thinking on major societal challenges and the contemporary world.

Through the creation of this chair, in partnership with HEC Paris, the Bouygues group aims to:

Help convey a people-focused vision of the smart city to future decision-takers;

Draw on academic thinking to make its sustainable city offerings more meaningful;

Raise awareness about the diversity and quality of careers within the Group.

This chair, held by Bertrand Quélin, Professor of Strategy and Business Policy at HEC Paris, will have four strands:

Research work: Professor Bertrand Quélin will create a Bouygues case study in collaboration with managers from the whole Group; the case study will be published on international platforms and all lectures using the case study will be made accessible;

Academic initiatives: representatives from the Bouygues group will make presentations on pre-defined subjects during lectures or carry out specific initiatives within the academic courses of HEC Paris;

The recruitment of new talents for the Bouygues group, who may contribute additional viewpoints (international, sustainable development);

The organisation of joint events.

For the Bouygues group, the creation of this chair forms part of its firmly-held belief that meeting essential day-to-day needs with an ethical and a responsible attitude helps to drive improvement for society as a whole. In response to the challenges of population growth, urbanisation, climate change, managing health risks, digital and technological transformation and changing user behaviour, the innovative solutions offered by Bouygues for the city of the future form a core part of the mission pursued by the Group’s people:

that of “making life better for as many people as possible every day”.

For example, Bouygues Energies & Services recently introduced the OnDijon solution, which makes the Municipality of Dijon the first connected and smart urban authority in France by facilitating centralised management of public amenities and of all the connected urban infrastructure of the 24 municipalities that comprise the authority. This solution modernises and improves the performance of public services, stimulates the area’s digital economy and improves its pulling power.