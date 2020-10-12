The sales of „Vilvi Group“ September 2020
12.10.2020
Vilija Milaseviciute
The consolidated sales for September 2020 amounted to 10.80 million EUR – 9.1 % increase comparing to September 2019. The sales of the Group for period January – September 2020 amounted to 88.49 million EUR – 7.6% increase comparing to the same period last year.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
