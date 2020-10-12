OSLO, Norway, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated 27 August 2020 regarding the restructuring of DDW Offshore AS (previously named DOF Deepwater AS). Final agreements consistent with the key principles set out in the release have been entered into by all parties. Effective from 9 October 2020, Akastor AS owns all shares in DDW Offshore AS.

DDW Offshore AS will be consolidated into Akastor Group as a subsidiary as from Q4 2020.