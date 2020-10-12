 

Akastor ASA Restructuring of DDW Offshore completed

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 08:49  |  24   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated 27 August 2020 regarding the restructuring of DDW Offshore AS (previously named DOF Deepwater AS). Final agreements consistent with the key principles set out in the release have been entered into by all parties. Effective from 9 October 2020, Akastor AS owns all shares in DDW Offshore AS.

DDW Offshore AS will be consolidated into Akastor Group as a subsidiary as from Q4 2020.

For further information, please contact: 
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +47-917-59-705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

About Akastor

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

DDW Offshore owns five modern Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels with capability to operate and support clients on a world-wide basis. The vessels are specially designed to perform anchor-handling, towing, and supply services at offshore oil and gas fields. More information is available at www.ddwoffshore.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every ...
DCU research finds 4 out of 10 adolescents surveyed report symptoms of depression and anxiety
Competentia announces acquisition of Dare, significantly expanding footprint in the Asia Pacific ...
Elkem receives Enova financial support for planning the battery materials industrial plant
Priothera closes €30 million Series A financing to develop highly promising therapies for acute ...
Asthma and food allergies during childhood associated with increased risk of IBS, new research at ...
Akastor ASA: Restructuring of DDW Offshore completed
The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to further affect RhoVac's clinical phase IIb study
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease