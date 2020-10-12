The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to further affect RhoVac's clinical phase IIb study

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") announces today that the company's clinical phase IIb study in prostate cancer, a multi-center study with the designation RhoVac-002 ("BRaVac"), is expected to be further delayed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The recruitment rate in September now indicates full recruitment in Q2 2021. To reduce the effect of the delays caused by the pandemic, the number of clinics will be increased. The study is still expected to be carried out with existing funding.

BRaVac is a randomized, placebo-controlled and double-blind study, with the primary objective of evaluating whether treatment with the drug candidate RV001 can prevent or limit recurrence and development of cancer, measured as a slower development of PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) in prostate cancer patients compared to the control group. Based on the current recruitment rate, full recruitment in the study is forecast to take place Q2 2021. To limit the impact of the pandemic as much as possible, Rhovac will further increase the number of clinics included in the study to a total of approx. 40 clinics. The new clinics will open primarily in the United States. Regardless of the delays, the study is still expected to be carried out within the framework of existing funding.