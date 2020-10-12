 

The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to further affect RhoVac's clinical phase IIb study

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 08:59  |  53   |   |   

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") announces today that the company's clinical phase IIb study in prostate cancer, a multi-center study with the designation RhoVac-002 ("BRaVac"), is expected to be further delayed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The recruitment rate in September now indicates full recruitment in Q2 2021. To reduce the effect of the delays caused by the pandemic, the number of clinics will be increased. The study is still expected to be carried out with existing funding.

BRaVac is a randomized, placebo-controlled and double-blind study, with the primary objective of evaluating whether treatment with the drug candidate RV001 can prevent or limit recurrence and development of cancer, measured as a slower development of PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) in prostate cancer patients compared to the control group. Based on the current recruitment rate, full recruitment in the study is forecast to take place Q2 2021. To limit the impact of the pandemic as much as possible, Rhovac will further increase the number of clinics included in the study to a total of approx. 40 clinics. The new clinics will open primarily in the United States. Regardless of the delays, the study is still expected to be carried out within the framework of existing funding.

RhoVac CEO, Anders Månsson, comments: "Like all other companies, RhoVac is affected by the pandemic and its countermeasures. We are now focusing on minimising delays as far as possible by adding new clinics, something we can do thanks to our financial strength. We know that RV001 is a very valuable asset. We will now complete the study as soon as possible and continue our work to secure a deal with a partner who will eventually take our drug candidate to market and make it available to patients."

This disclosure contains information that RhoVac is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 12-10-2020 08:30 CET.

For further information, please contact:
 Anders Månsson - CEO
RhoVac AB
Phone number: +46-73-751-72-78
E-mail: info@rhovac.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/rhovac/r/the-covid-19-pandemic-is-expected-to-further-affect-rhovac-s-clinical-phase-iib-study,c3214143

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13747/3214143/1317671.pdf

Release

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every ...
DCU research finds 4 out of 10 adolescents surveyed report symptoms of depression and anxiety
Elkem receives Enova financial support for planning the battery materials industrial plant
Competentia announces acquisition of Dare, significantly expanding footprint in the Asia Pacific ...
Priothera closes €30 million Series A financing to develop highly promising therapies for acute ...
Enrolment of First Two Patients in PRISTINE Study with SELUTION SLR Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon
Asthma and food allergies during childhood associated with increased risk of IBS, new research at ...
The All-New GA8, a luxury car for the new era, is launching soon in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Epoxy Composites Market Size Worth $42.92 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease