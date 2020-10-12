Enrolment of First Two Patients in PRISTINE Study with SELUTION SLR Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon

NYON, Switzerland, Oct. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAlliance has announced enrolment of the first two patients in the PRISTINE registry with SELUTION SLR 018 DEB for the treatment of patients with Below The Knee disease (Chronic Limb Threatening Ischemia). This is the first DEB accepted by the FDA for its "Breakthrough Program". SELUTION SLR (Sustained Limus Release) is a novel sirolimus-eluting balloon that provides a controlled sustained release of drug, similar to a drug-eluting stent (DES).

The PRISTINE registry is a follow up to the encouraging results seen in the PRESTIGE clinical trial (Below The Knee, Chronic Limb Threatening Ischemia) at 6 months.

PRISTINE is a Prospective Registry to Investigate the Safety and efficacy of Treatment with SELUTION SLR Sirolimus Drug Coated Balloon in TASC C and D athero-occlusive Infra-iNguinal disease in patients with chronic limb threatening ischemia from SingaporE.

The objective of the registry is to evaluate over 12 months safety and performance outcomes in 75 patients, with SELUTION SLR DEB in the treatment of infra-inguinal occlusive lesions (TASC C and D) in patients with chronic limb threatening ischemia (CLTI) at Singapore General Hospital.

The clinical primary safety endpoint of the registry is freedom from Major Adverse Events through 30 days and the performance primary endpoint is freedom from cd-TLR within 6 months. The secondary endpoints are primary patency at 6 & 12 months follow-up, freedom from cd-TLR at 12 months, clinical success at follow-up in Rutherford score by one class or more, wound healing at 6 months and freedom from major target limb amputation within 6 and 12 months post index procedure.

"We are excited about the commencement of this large single-centre prospective study focusing on patients with chronic limb threatening ischemia receiving the novel sirolimus drug eluting balloon (Selution SLR DEB) from MedAlliance", said Associate Professor Chong Tze Tec, Head & Senior Consultant, Department of Vascular Surgery, Singapore General Hospital. "We believe this registry will give us detailed insight into the efficacy & safety of this new balloon technology which will benefit this challenging group of patients."