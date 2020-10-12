 

DGAP-DD JDC Group AG english

12.10.2020, 09:00  |  43   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.10.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Hallmann Holding International Investment GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klemens
Last name(s): Hallmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.58 EUR 1716000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.5800 EUR 1716000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63150  12.10.2020 

Wertpapier


