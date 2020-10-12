Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual Playdate

One year since the global phenomenon of Disney’s “Frozen 2” and its retail event took fans by storm, Frozen Fan Fest is back with exclusive content, digital adventures and new toys, apparel, games, books and more inspired by the internationally acclaimed films from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Frozen Fan Fest (Graphic: Business Wire)

This year, the highlight of Frozen Fan Fest will be an engaging Virtual Playdate hosted by chef, two-time New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, television host and producer, Ayesha Curry, that will air on October 18. The digital event will be available for one day only, offering families the ultimate “Frozen 2” experience all from the comfort of home. With a robust schedule of new and curated content, immersive activities and more, participants will also get an exclusive first look at the trailer for “Once Upon a Snowman,” the new short from Walt Disney Animation Studios, which debuts on Disney+ on October 23.

“I’m thrilled to join in on all of the Frozen Fan Fest fun as the host of the first-ever Frozen Virtual Playdate,” said Ayesha Curry. “We are big fans of Frozen 2 in our home, and I love that the film celebrates the importance of family, which is something that’s deeply important to me. I’m overjoyed to be a part of an event that offers families a fun a way to spend quality time together, all while enjoying the magic of Arendelle in their homes.”

The Playdate line-up will include activities appealing to Frozen fans of all ages, such as a sing-a-long, choreographed dance lesson, an American Sign Language tutorial of “Show Yourself,” and the unique opportunity to learn how to draw Olaf with Trent Correy and Dan Abraham, the directors of “Once Upon a Snowman.” Additional segments will feature new apparel, fashion accessories, bedding, toys, costumes and more from Hasbro, Jakks Pacific, H&M, Hanna Andersson, Party City, Franco Manufacturing, shopDisney.com and the LEGO Group. Guest appearances will include social influencers and Frozen fans, as well as stars from Frozen: the hit Broadway Musical North American Tour, Radio Disney’s Cameron McLeod and Jason Maybaum from Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home.