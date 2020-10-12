 

Epoxy Composites Market Size Worth $42.92 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 09:35  |  67   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global epoxy composites market size is anticipated to reach USD 42.92 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for lightweight material in industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, and wind energy, is likely to propel the market growth.

Grand View Research, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Grand View Research, Inc.)

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The automotive and transportation end-use segment led the market and accounted for 25.6% share of the global revenue in 2019 on account of rising demand for durable and lightweight materials
  • Germany dominated the European market, accounting for 38.5% share of the regional revenue in 2019, owing to the augmenting demand from the automotive and aerospace industries
  • By fiber type, the carbon fiber segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027 on account of superior attributes, such as high stiffness, low weight, low thermal expansion, and high chemical resistance offered by the composite material
  • Asia Pacific accounted for 35.9% share of the global revenue in 2019 due to rapid industrialization in the economies, including China, Japan, and India, coupled with augmenting product demand in the growing wind energy sector
  • The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional and international players, resulting in market fragmentation. Key players in the market have a strong distribution network and product brands launched across the globe

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Epoxy Composites Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber), By End Use (Automotive & Transportation, Wind Energy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/epoxy-composites-market.

Epoxy composites are widely used for manufacturing a wide array of aircraft as well as automotive parts. Augmenting concerns regarding CO2 emission levels and fuel consumption are expected to increase the use of carbon fiber epoxy composites as a substitute for various metal components, thereby propelling the demand for epoxy composites.

Technological advancements to reduce the manufacturing cycle time is projected to drive the demand for epoxy composites in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the demand for epoxy composites in the wind energy sector is likely to propel further owing to the additional product life and protection offered to the wind rotor blades that are functional in adverse weather conditions.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every ...
DCU research finds 4 out of 10 adolescents surveyed report symptoms of depression and anxiety
Elkem receives Enova financial support for planning the battery materials industrial plant
Competentia announces acquisition of Dare, significantly expanding footprint in the Asia Pacific ...
Priothera closes €30 million Series A financing to develop highly promising therapies for acute ...
Enrolment of First Two Patients in PRISTINE Study with SELUTION SLR Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon
Asthma and food allergies during childhood associated with increased risk of IBS, new research at ...
The All-New GA8, a luxury car for the new era, is launching soon in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Epoxy Composites Market Size Worth $42.92 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease