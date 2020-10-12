Citycon's rent collection remains strong at 93% for September

- CITYCON OYJ Corporate press Release 12 October 2020 at 10:35 hrs

HELSINKI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon's rent collection continues to be strong at 93% for September and overall Q3 of 92%. Combined with increased collections from prior months the YTD collection number is 94%.

"The figures show that our portfolio continues to benefit from both its tenant mix and the markets in which we operate. Our necessity-based community centres are located in densely populated urban areas with direct connections to transportation, which creates a natural flow of visitors to the centres. During the pandemic, shopping locally has become more important which has benefited the centres", says F. Scott Ball, CEO at Citycon.