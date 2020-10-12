 

Citycon's rent collection remains strong at 93% for September

- CITYCON OYJ   Corporate press Release 12 October 2020 at 10:35 hrs

HELSINKI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon's rent collection continues to be strong at 93% for September and overall Q3 of 92%.  Combined with increased collections from prior months the YTD collection number is 94%.

"The figures show that our portfolio continues to benefit from both its tenant mix and the markets in which we operate. Our necessity-based community centres are located in densely populated urban areas with direct connections to transportation, which creates a natural flow of visitors to the centres. During the pandemic, shopping locally has become more important which has benefited the centres", says F. Scott Ball, CEO at Citycon.

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

www.citycon.com

