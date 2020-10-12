 

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and NIST Director Walter Copan to Headline Inaugural 6G Symposium

FCC and NIST heads to address U.S. technology roadmap at first-of-its-kind 6G event in the U.S.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, and the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things at Northeastern University today announced U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai and Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and Director, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Dr. Walter G. Copan will deliver headline addresses at the inaugural 6G Symposium, a two-day virtual conference dedicated to the exploration of 6G. The Symposium is will take place on October 20-21, 2020.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will headline day one of the 6G Symposium with a fireside chat to explore Beyond 5G and 6G initiatives in the United States, hosted by InterDigital CEO Bill Merritt. The discussion will outline current spectrum policy and progress towards 5G deployment and leadership in the U.S. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, October 20 at 3:00pm.

On day two of the Symposium, NIST Director Dr. Walter G. Copan will deliver remarks in a fireside chat to address the efforts that NIST and the U.S. government are undertaking with respect to research, innovation and public-private industry collaborations, in preparation for 6G. Dr. Copan’s remarks will take place on Wednesday, October 21 at 3:00pm.

The 6G Symposium will present leading voices from across the wireless industry, academia, and government in a series of keynote speeches, panels, and VIP discussions to begin shaping a clear vision for 6G, and the barriers that must be overcome to achieve it.

A complete list of speakers and a full agenda are available on the 6G Symposium website, www.6GSymposium.com.

You may register for the Symposium here.

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

About the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIOT) at Northeastern University

The WIOT Institute at Northeastern University is home to world-leading expertise, facilities, and technologies dedicated to making wireless communication systems faster, more intelligent, more energy efficient, and more secure. The WIOT Institute at Northeastern University includes over 70 full-time faculty, researchers and graduate students advancing the state-of-the-art in 5G and 6G wireless systems.

For more information, visit: www.northeastern.edu/wiot/.

