 

Sojern and Convious Partner Together to Help Leisure and Attractions Reach and Convert More Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 10:00  |  37   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, and Convious, Europe's leading eCommerce platform for the Leisure industry, have partnered up to bring an integrated digital solution that drives conversions and amplifies reach for attractions and leisure activity operators globally.

Logo, no tagline

Convious' all-inclusive data driven eCommerce platform for Leisure venues, together with Sojern's smart online advertising for travel marketers, provides an excellent joint solution for tour and activity operators to effortlessly reach travelers.

"Sojern is particularly excited to be partnering with Convious as we double down on our attractions product," said Josh Beckwith, Senior Director of Strategic Accounts, Sojern. "The combination of our multi-channel digital marketing campaigns, and Convious' disruptive eCommerce platform, including some exceptional COVID-19 recovery tools, allows for a unique opportunity for us to support our attractions partners through this challenging period." 

"The need to book leisure activities online is on the rise, so there couldn't have been a better time to team up with a result-driven and world-class digital marketing solutions company like Sojern. We're both enthusiastic to work together in supporting leisure venues in driving more direct bookings, while ensuring a safe visit for their guests," said Bernard Kochen, Sales VP at Convious. "We believe Sojern's experience in identifying and attracting the right customers, together with Convious' conversion-oriented booking platform powered by A.I., are the perfect combination of technologies to support leisure operators in improving their performance."

About Sojern
 Sojern provides digital marketing solutions for the travel industry. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern activates multi-channel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. More than 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern to engage and convert travelers around the world.

About Convious
Convious is a data driven eCommerce platform for Leisure venues empowering to sell more direct, designed to manage leisure and attraction operators' Marketing, Sales, and Service strategy all in one place with the help of Artificial Intelligence. Through the Convious SaaS platform, which includes marketing tools and Crowd Control management, they help leisure venues attract more visitors to their website and lead them to a high-conversion online checkout.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/249299/sojern_logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every ...
DCU research finds 4 out of 10 adolescents surveyed report symptoms of depression and anxiety
Elkem receives Enova financial support for planning the battery materials industrial plant
Competentia announces acquisition of Dare, significantly expanding footprint in the Asia Pacific ...
Priothera closes €30 million Series A financing to develop highly promising therapies for acute ...
Enrolment of First Two Patients in PRISTINE Study with SELUTION SLR Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon
Asthma and food allergies during childhood associated with increased risk of IBS, new research at ...
The All-New GA8, a luxury car for the new era, is launching soon in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Epoxy Composites Market Size Worth $42.92 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease