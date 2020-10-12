 

Meet Zent2U at Virtual CPhi Festival of Pharma 2020

Prague (ots/PRNewswire) - The B2B Zent2U platform, powered by Zentiva, attends
the online CPhI Festival of Pharma. The team will showcase its R&D pipeline
assets for strategic partnerships through Zent2u. During this virtual congress,
Zent2U representatives will meet with strategic stakeholders to discuss future
collaboration leading to partnerships for success.

" Building win-win partnerships is at the heart of our growth story. Our
strategic Zent2U platform, powered by Zentiva, is a leader in the field of
Urology, Cardio, Pain, and Oncology. Our technologies specialize in hormones,
sterile (eyedrops, ampoules, vials, ointments) and pellet, making us a strong
player" said Thomas Koene, Head of Strategic Growth Partnerships, Zentiva. "Our
company also offers Value Added Medicines in Oncology for co-development and
strategic out-licensing. Besides, two of them are in an advanced stage of
development and are ready to be further propelled".

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in
Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a
network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest
- Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded generic medicines and OTC
products in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a
privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable
medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists,
wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that
we all depend on. Learn more at www.Zent2u.com.

Meet the Zent2U Team:
Thomas Koene - Head of Strategic Growth Partnerships
Email: Thomas.koene@zentiva.com

Katerina Mala - Pharma Sales Manager
Mobile: +420775155771 / Email: katerina.mala@zentiva.com

Theo Zainea - Key Account Manager B2B
Mobile: +40737717843 / Email: theodorian.zainea@zentiva.com

Tomas Pilarcik - Key Account Manager B2B
Mobile: +420724909254 / Email: tomas.pilarcik@zentiva.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310370/Zent2U_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
Mounira Lemoui
Head of Communications
ZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.
U kabelovny 529/16, Dolní M?cholupy, 102 00 Prague 10
Cell: (+420) 727 873 159
E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132270/4730884
OTS: Zentiva


