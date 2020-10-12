Meet Zent2U at Virtual CPhi Festival of Pharma 2020

Prague (ots/PRNewswire) - The B2B Zent2U platform, powered by Zentiva, attends

the online CPhI Festival of Pharma. The team will showcase its R&D pipeline

assets for strategic partnerships through Zent2u. During this virtual congress,

Zent2U representatives will meet with strategic stakeholders to discuss future

collaboration leading to partnerships for success.



" Building win-win partnerships is at the heart of our growth story. Our

strategic Zent2U platform, powered by Zentiva, is a leader in the field of

Urology, Cardio, Pain, and Oncology. Our technologies specialize in hormones,

sterile (eyedrops, ampoules, vials, ointments) and pellet, making us a strong

player" said Thomas Koene, Head of Strategic Growth Partnerships, Zentiva. "Our

company also offers Value Added Medicines in Oncology for co-development and

strategic out-licensing. Besides, two of them are in an advanced stage of

development and are ready to be further propelled".









Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in

Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a

network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest

- Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded generic medicines and OTC

products in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.



At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a

privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable

medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists,

wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that

we all depend on. Learn more at www.Zent2u.com.



Meet the Zent2U Team:

Thomas Koene - Head of Strategic Growth Partnerships

Email: Thomas.koene@zentiva.com



Katerina Mala - Pharma Sales Manager

Mobile: +420775155771 / Email: katerina.mala@zentiva.com



Theo Zainea - Key Account Manager B2B

Mobile: +40737717843 / Email: theodorian.zainea@zentiva.com



Tomas Pilarcik - Key Account Manager B2B

Mobile: +420724909254 / Email: tomas.pilarcik@zentiva.com



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310370/Zent2U_Logo.jpg



Media Contact:

Mounira Lemoui

Head of Communications

ZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.

U kabelovny 529/16, Dolní M?cholupy, 102 00 Prague 10

Cell: (+420) 727 873 159

E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132270/4730884

OTS: Zentiva





