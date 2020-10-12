Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG: Sales pick up noticeably Sold and reserved residential units increase

 

Traumhaus AG: Sales pick up noticeably Sold and reserved residential units increase

Traumhaus AG: Sales pick up noticeably

Wiesbaden, 12 October 2020 - Demand for the terraced houses and semi-detached houses built by Traumhaus has increased noticeably since the summer. In Wiesbaden-Erbenheim, binding reservations have been made for all 47 units of the first construction phase since the start of sales on 25 September. In Lich-Eberstadt, 21 residential units out of 24 have been reserved, and in Gelnhausen Meerholz, all 18 residential units available have already been fully reserved since 10 September. All settlements are located in the Rhein-Main area. All units of the first construction phase in Wesseling (NRW) have also been fully reserved, as well as all residential units with the exception of one house also in the second construction phase. In Neuwied (RLP), 6 of 20 semi-detached houses in the first construction phase were reserved within a week. The total sales volume of the residential properties amounts to around EUR 95 million. CEO, Otfried Sinner, says: "It is remarkable that in some cases sales did not start until the end of September and that we were already booked out after a sales period of just under two weeks for two of the projects. This shows us that the demand for affordable living space within one's own four walls is as strong as ever".

From mid-March, distribution was delayed due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Organisational adjustments had to be taken into account in order to allow inspections, certifications and sampling to take place. With increased effort, it was possible to establish a sales process that is regulated for corona conditions. Traumhaus AG currently has 529 (previous year 352) residential units under construction nationwide. A total of 1,520 (previous year: 1,200) terraced houses and semi-detached houses and 252 flats in multi-storey residential construction, spread over 40 (previous year: 29) sites, are currently being planned.
 

About the company

Traumhaus AG, founded in Wiesbaden in 1993, is an experienced provider of innovative housing concepts and serial construction in solid building methods. The company covers the entire value chain: from land purchase (from 3,500 sqm) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent management of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing". An essential success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the market segment m:access as well as in the over-the-counter market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

