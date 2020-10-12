 

Healthcare Insurance Market Size Worth $4.0 Trillion By 2027 | CAGR 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 10:35  |  33   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare insurance market size is expected to reach USD 4.0 Trillion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing cost of healthcare, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases as well as the rise in government initiatives for health cover schemes to improve healthcare are boosting the market growth.

Grand View Research, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Grand View Research, Inc.)

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The private segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that a large number of private players are present in the market
  • The life insurance segment accounted for the largest share of 53.3% in 2019 due to the advantages it offers such as permanent coverage and guaranteed death benefit
  • North America held 41.0% of the market share in 2019. This growth can be attributed to increasing awareness regarding various health policies in the region
  • In the Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of insurance services in urban and rural centers and favorable government policies

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Healthcare Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Provider (Public, Private), By Coverage Type, By Health Insurance Plans, By Level Of Coverage, By Demographics, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-insurance-market.

Healthcare gets more expensive with the growing population and rising average life expectancy. Also, 50.0% of the increase in healthcare spending comes from the increased costs for services, particularly inpatient hospital care. Furthermore, increasing incidences of chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes have had a direct impact on the increasing cost of medical care. Both the diseases alone are responsible for 85.0% of the healthcare costs and almost half of the Americans have a chronic illness.

Moreover, the current pandemic of COVID-19 has been an eye-opener for many people, reinstating the need for health cover at all times. The market has seen rapid growth in the past 3 months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. In India, the health and specialized health insurers have been rolling out focused on health cover against COVID-19 in the past six months. There has been a significant rise in the demand for health coverage with the government lockdown and coronavirus pandemic.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every ...
DCU research finds 4 out of 10 adolescents surveyed report symptoms of depression and anxiety
Elkem receives Enova financial support for planning the battery materials industrial plant
Competentia announces acquisition of Dare, significantly expanding footprint in the Asia Pacific ...
Priothera closes €30 million Series A financing to develop highly promising therapies for acute ...
Enrolment of First Two Patients in PRISTINE Study with SELUTION SLR Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon
Asthma and food allergies during childhood associated with increased risk of IBS, new research at ...
The All-New GA8, a luxury car for the new era, is launching soon in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Epoxy Composites Market Size Worth $42.92 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease