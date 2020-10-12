 

DGAP-News EcoGraf Limited: Agreement with Leading Lithium-ion Battery Recycler located in South Korea

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2020, 11:15   

DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited
EcoGraf Limited: Agreement with Leading Lithium-ion Battery Recycler located in South Korea

12.10.2020 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12. Oktober 2020

Agreement with Leading Lithium-ion Battery Recycler located in South Korea

SUNGEEL HITECH STRATEGICALLY POSITIONED IN SOUTH KOREAN BATTERY SUPPLY CHAIN

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SungEel Hitech Co. Ltd ('SungEel') to evaluate the EcoGrafTM proprietary purification process to recover and re-use high-purity battery carbon anode material from production scrap and 'black mass' from lithium-ion battery materials produced at their South Korean plant.

SungEel is one of the major lithium-ion battery recycling companies and is well connected to the South Korean lithium-ion battery supply chain, which includes both EV and battery manufacturers. SungEel currently process 24,000 tonnes of lithium-ion battery materials per year, with plans to increase to 56,000 tonnes per year, through their South Korean hydrometallurgical plant to recover cathode metals which include Ni, Co, Cu, Mn and Li. The processed material contains approximately 22% carbon anode material.

The agreement sets out a staged recycling program to recover the carbon anode and re-use the material in industrial applications, including lithium-ion battery market. If initial results are positive, SungEel will use their South Korean connections to assist in securing a strategic supply chain partner to support and participate in the product development and engineering phase to establish an carbon anode recycling facility.

EcoGraf is pleased to support SungEel to achieve greater battery recycling by recovering the carbon anode materials. The Company expects to tailor and customise the EcoGrafTM flowsheet to minimise impurities remaining after their hydrometallurgical process.

Closing the carbon loop to achieve greater battery recycling has the potential to contribute to lowering both the battery unit cost and carbon emissions for the EV market. Battery recycling is gaining greater importance with leading EV and lithium-ion battery manufacturers.

