 

CNH Industrial honored with two 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 11:30  |  61   |   |   


The Manufacturing Leadership Council has recognized CNH Industrial’s innovation in manufacturing technology with two prestigious awards for its ground-breaking Virtual Reality projects

London, October 12, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that it has received two 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for outstanding achievement in the following categories: Collaborative Innovation and Operational Excellence. The awards, chosen by a panel of expert judges, were presented at the virtual Manufacturing Leadership Awards Event on October 8, 2020. Now in its 16th year, the awards, conferred by the Manufacturing Leadership Council, a division of the National Association of Manufacturers which is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, honor manufacturing companies and individual leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing.

Winner of the Collaborative Innovation Leadership category, CNH Industrial’s project entitled the Mixed Reality Parametric Environment for Product Development (MR4PD) is a virtual environment used in the design of new agricultural machines. The MR4PD allows the customer to be involved in the development process from the concept phase through to the finished product. Immersed in a virtual world, the user can experience the new product’s full range of features in a variety of simulated farm environments. The project offers significant benefits both in terms of reduced product development costs and time to market. By testing a new product using the Virtual Reality Environment instead of physical testing, CO2  is also significantly reduced through the elimination of all material and fuel consumption usually associated with the construction of physical prototypes.

CNH Industrial’s second award, this time in the Operational Excellence Leadership category, recognizes the pioneering Forklift Simulator Using Virtual Reality Technology project – a fully immersive, virtual reality simulator that gives logistics equipment operators the opportunity to train in multiple scenarios, while feedback is provided in real-time to both user and trainer. The project has led to a 50% reduction in training time for new operators, while the implementation of a proactive defensive driving training program for existing operators is designed to reduce risks within the Company’s plants.

Seite 1 von 3
CNH Industrial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
Festi: Buy-back programme week 41
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Closing of $500 million notes of CNH Industrial Capital LLC
01.10.20
CNH Industrial and Nikola Co-Sponsor Politico’s “Decarbonization of Heavy Transport and the Role of Hydrogen”
30.09.20
IVECO wins tender for largest order of natural gas trucks in South America
29.09.20
Pricing of CNH Industrial Capital LLC $500 million notes
29.09.20
CNH Industrial announces subsidiary notes offering
28.09.20
CNH Industrial announces change to Board of Directors
22.09.20
CNH Industrial named as one of the ten most innovative companies in Brazil
17.09.20
Nikola nach der Hindenburg-Katastrophe: Was die Partner wirklich wert sind

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.20
4
CNH Industrial - Lounge