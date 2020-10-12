CNH Industrial honored with two 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that it has received two 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for outstanding achievement in the following categories: Collaborative Innovation and Operational Excellence. The awards, chosen by a panel of expert judges, were presented at the virtual Manufacturing Leadership Awards Event on October 8, 2020. Now in its 16th year, the awards, conferred by the Manufacturing Leadership Council, a division of the National Association of Manufacturers which is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, honor manufacturing companies and individual leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing.

Winner of the Collaborative Innovation Leadership category, CNH Industrial’s project entitled the Mixed Reality Parametric Environment for Product Development (MR4PD) is a virtual environment used in the design of new agricultural machines. The MR4PD allows the customer to be involved in the development process from the concept phase through to the finished product. Immersed in a virtual world, the user can experience the new product’s full range of features in a variety of simulated farm environments. The project offers significant benefits both in terms of reduced product development costs and time to market. By testing a new product using the Virtual Reality Environment instead of physical testing, CO 2 is also significantly reduced through the elimination of all material and fuel consumption usually associated with the construction of physical prototypes.

CNH Industrial’s second award, this time in the Operational Excellence Leadership category, recognizes the pioneering Forklift Simulator Using Virtual Reality Technology project – a fully immersive, virtual reality simulator that gives logistics equipment operators the opportunity to train in multiple scenarios, while feedback is provided in real-time to both user and trainer. The project has led to a 50% reduction in training time for new operators, while the implementation of a proactive defensive driving training program for existing operators is designed to reduce risks within the Company’s plants.